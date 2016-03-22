Aussies will be the first in the world to pre-order a Tesla Model 3 on March 31

Tesla's most affordable electric car to date, the Model 3, is all set to be unveiled at the end of the month.

And while an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, the EV company has confirmed that Australians will be able to pre-order the car from March 31 during regular store hours.

This will be putting down money on a car that hasn't been officially unveiled as that is due to happen at 2:30pm April 1 AEDT. But to get up high on that list, it's the best option around.

Double or nothing

The deposit price for the new Tesla Model 3 will be $1,500. To preorder on March 31, you'll need to head to one of four Tesla showrooms: Melbourne, Chadstone, Sydney or Carindale in Brisbane.

If you really want an edge, the Melbourne and Sydney stores will open at 8am on the 31st, while the other two are set for a 9am opening time.

If all that sounds like too much effort, you can also preorder online after the official announcement on April 1.