The best PC gaming chair 2018

There’s nothing better than the best PC games, but no one wants to walk away from them crouching over like Igor from Young Frankenstein. If you really want to bring your gaming and sitting experience to the next level, you can kick back and get comfy in one fo the best PC gaming chairs. Because, after all, if you’re dominating the leaderboards, don’t you deserve to be comfortable while doing it?

That is precisely why we went ahead and created a list of the best PC gaming chairs you can buy today. There are tons of great gaming seats out there. While some may look like a traditional office chair, with all-black ‘real-leather’ designs – others fully embrace the gamer aesthetic with RGB lighting, making you look like a race car driver from the future.

No matter your style, you can count on our picks of the best PC gaming chairs you can buy today. We don’t mean to brag, but we’ve done a fair bit of sitting in our time, and we’ve done so in all the following gaming chairs at that. So, get your gaming PC and all the best PC games ready, because we’re about to get into the best PC gaming chairs.

1. noblechairs Epic Real Leather

A leather-clad beauty

Dimensions: 84 x 38 x 70 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 131 - 141 cm | Maximum load: 180 kg

Uses real leather

Extensive adjustabliity

Premium quality

Easy to set up

Plastic arm rests

Will prove too large for very small rooms

It’s no exaggeration to call the Noblechairs Epic Real Leather the best gaming chair. From the cross-thatched embroidery to the real leather of its namesake, if you’re looking for a no-compromises gaming throne, this is it. Plus, it’s surprisingly quick and easy to set up. And, once the set-up is complete, the Epic Real Leather is a dream to sit on – and you can customise your position however you want. Just do us a favor, and read the instructions while you’re setting it up.

2. Autonomous ErgoChair 2

Gaming with class

Dimensions: 47 x 27 x 20 in (H × W × D) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 18 - 20 in | Maximum load: 300 lbs

Comfortable

Stylish

A little expensive

If you want to play games all day in comfort, but you don’t want a chair that looks like you’re playing games all day, the Autonomous ErgoChair 2 is for you. Marketed as an office chair, the ErgoChair 2 has a very modern and stylish aesthetic to it that will appeal to anyone that doesn’t use RGB as a personality trait. It’s not all style either, as the ErgoChair lets you adjust basically every part of the chair, so that no matter how your body is built, you’re guaranteed to be comfortable while gaming.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Respawn 115

3. Respawn-300

Mesh is the best

Dimensions: 28 x 27.5 x 55 in (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 18.75 - 22.25 in | Maximum load: 275 lb

Breathable mesh material

Lumbar support

No frills

Leather and fabric have their advantages, namely to comfort and texture, but sometimes a mesh office chair is best – especially if you live in a warmer climate, where breathability is of utmost importance. The Respawn-300 combines the racing-seat design and lumbar support and mesh material from some high-end office chairs. It really does take comfort to another level and is one of the best PC gaming chairs you can buy today.

4. Corsair T2 Road Warrior

Comfort from the masters of gaming

Dimensions: 50 x 56 x 80 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 51.5 - 60 cm | Maximum load: 136 kg

Easy to assemble

Comfortable

Expensive

Corsair is known for making popular and high-end PC components and gaming peripherals. It’s only fitting, then, that they dip their toes into the gaming chair game – and they may have made one of the best gaming chairs yet. Covered top to bottom in breathable PU leather with neck and lumbar pillows wrapped in microfiber, you’ll be able to game both in comfort and style. And with its rollerblade-style wheels, you’ll be able to move it around on any surface without having to worry about scratching up your floor.

5. noblechairs Icon gaming chair

A luxury gaming chair

Dimensions: 87 x 37 x 70 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum): 48 - 58 cm | Maximum load: 180 kg

Premium materials

Very comfortable

Bolster support pillow unnecessary

It’s testament to Noblechairs’ pedigree that two of its products earn the highest rankings on this list – and the Noblechairs Icon gaming chair demonstrates why. While it’s more affordable than the flagship Epic Real Leather, it’s still one of the best gaming chairs you can buy, and one of the most comfortable seats you’ll sit in. This is thanks to the nice lumbar pillow included with the chair, and even if you find that pillow tedious, you can easily remove it.

6. Vertagear Gaming Series Triigger 350 Special Edition

Luxury in comfort

Dimensions: 26 x 21 x 34 in (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 40.7 - 44.3 in | Maximum load: N/A

Extremely comfortable

Aesthetic

Very expensive

There’s a certain subset of the PC gaming community that needs to have the absolute best of everything, at whatever the cost. These people are going to be absolutely enamored with the Vertagear Triigger 350 SE. It features over 350 individual components with a mix metal, mesh, leather and high-end plastics to create the ultimate PC gaming chair. If you have the money to spare, and you can’t stand to have anything less than the best, you might want to give this chair a look.

7. noblechairs Epic

Pure faux leather luxury

Dimensions: 54 × 56 × 131 to 141 cm (W × D × H - minimum and maximum) | Seat height: 49 - 59 cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 180 kg

Elegant low-key design

100% vegan-friendly

Plenty of adjustment options

Not real leather

Another day, another Noblechairs gaming seat – and the Noblechairs Epic is the best gaming chair for the classier gamer. It features a faux-leather covering inspired by car seats, combining both comfort and a high-end design to make it one of the best gaming chairs you can buy today. And, if you’re the type that shies away from the ‘gamer aesthetic,’ the Epic’s subtle black design is far more elegant than some of the more brightly-colored seats on this list.

8. Vertagear Racing Series P-Line PL6000

Comfortable accommodation for the larger gamer

Dimensions: 53 x 58 x 127 - 137 cm (W × D × H - minimum to maximum) | Seat height: 50 - 60 cm (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 200 kg

Striking design

Smooth wheelbase

Odd lumber pillow position

For the gamer looking for some extra room in their seat, the Vertagear Racing Series PL6000 is a must-have. Specially designed to provide both added width and height, this is the best gaming chair for anyone with a larger frame – no matter how tall you are, the adjustable headrest means you’ll never experience discomfort. However, this is a complicated chair to assemble, so use the buddy system to build this masterpiece.

9. Nitro Concepts C80 Pure Series

Smart-looking, comfy but a right pain to put together

Dimensions: 50 × 50 117 - 124 cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: (minimum to maximum): 47 - 54 cm | Maximum load: 120kg

Sturdy

Affordable

Tricky to put together

The Nitro Concepts C80 is a beautiful, comfy gaming chair that could easily double as an office chair – it looks more expensive than it is. Nitro Concepts was able to keep the price down by making a few compromises that don’t affect the quality of the chair – like using polyurethane instead of leather. And, no compromises were made in the build quality, as this is an impressively sturdy gaming chair. Just make sure you get a friend to help you assemble it – putting it together had us tearing our hair out.

This product is only available in the UK at the time of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the noblechairs Icon

10. Respawn-115 Gaming Chair

A dignified gaming chair for budding armchair generals

Dimensions: 65.98 × 32 x 83 cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: (minimum to maximum): 47 - 54 cm | Maximum load: 124kg

Sharp look

Lifetime warranty

Lumbar support isn't ideal

Racing stripes, RGB lighting and loud color palettes aren’t for everyone – some people just prefer something more subdued. If your gaming area is the same place that you work when you’re at home, the Respawn 115 Racing Style Gaming Chair is for you. It features the same basic shape of traditional gaming chairs, with lumbar support padding, reclining back and adjustable arms – but with an exterior style that works for the office too. The only problem is that the lumbar support isn’t connected to the chair in any way, which means you’ll have to readjust it every time you move. Regardless, this is still one of the best PC gaming chairs you can buy.