Best Nintendo Switch Online Games: 11 best online games for co-op and versus multiplayer

With Nintendo's paid online service finally here, what better time to piece together a guide to the best Nintendo Switch Online games out there?

Nintendo Switch Online launched only in September, bringing a paid subscription service for accessing online play, alongside a host of other features like cloud saves and retro game emulation. The paid online service isn't necessary for playing most games on the Nintendo Switch eShop, but you'll still need it if you want to get the most out of your multiplayer titles.

So whether you're a Nintendo Switch owner looking to make the most of the online service, or just someone wanting to know why the hell they should sign up to Nintendo Switch Online after paying for a $300 / £300 console, these are the local co-op and online multiplayer games that get all the better for having the Nintendo Switch Online service.