Apple teases its upcoming Isaac Asimov Foundation series in stirring new trailer

Long-awaited by fans of sci-fi pioneer Isaac Asimov, Apple's adaptation of the acclaimed author's beloved Foundation series has now been revealed for the first time in teaser trailer-form at the Cupertino company's mid-year WWDC 2020 event.

Set to arrive on the Apple TV Plus streaming service sometime in 2021, Foundation tells the epic story of a "band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire."

If that sounds familiar, it's probably because Asimov's books, first published in collected-form back in 1951, were a huge influence on the likes of Star Wars and countless other space adventure stories.

Apple brings in the heavy hitters

The series is led by Jared Harris (Chernobyl) as Hari Seldon and Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) as Brother Day, who star alongside Lou Llobell as Gaal, Leah Harvey as Salvor, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk and Cassian Bilton as play Brother Dawn.

The author's daughter, Robyn Asimov, takes on executive producer duties alongside Hollywood heavyweights David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade), Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Locke & Key), Cameron Welsh (Ash vs Evil Dead, Krypton), David Ellison (Star Trek Beyond, Altered Carbon), Dana Goldberg (Annihilation, I Am Legend) and Marcy Ross (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan).

Based on the trailer below, we can surmise that the series has absolutely nailed the epic scope and majesty of Asimov's novels. Between this and Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, it looks like 2021 is going to be a special year for science fiction fanatics.