A roaring deal: save AU$200 on Dyson's V10 Animal cordless vacuum

Dyson’s cordless vac range has long been hailed king of the battery-operated vacuum jungle – it’s continuously rated the best-in-class when it comes to design, portability and performance. If you’ve always wanted one of these glorious home appliances that’s sure to make your life easier, then you’re in luck – Dyson has discounted the V10 Animal to an affordable AU$699.

One of the more likely reasons to consider the Dyson V10 (apart from its amazing price) is its convenience. With up to an impressive 60-minutes of battery life, a powerful motor and multiple attachments, not only will chores become easier, you will be more motivated to do them knowing how little effort it takes to make your home spick and span.

The suction on this bad boy is what sets it apart from its competitors – inbuilt is Dyson’s digital motor that's capable of 125,000 rpm (that's over 2,000 revolutions per second) making it more than capable of picking up floor nasties of both the indoor and outdoor variety.

What makes this machine even sweeter is its versatility – the Dyson V10 is modular by design, so you can use it as a stick vacuum or remove the wand from the main compartment to turn it into a helpful handheld unit.

This Dyson V10 Animal is also great for people with allergies – the fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air. It’s also bagless, allowing you to empty collected dirt with a single pull of its lever.

Pick up this great deal through Dyson’s eBay store and save 22% off the original price – that’s a massive saving of AU$200.