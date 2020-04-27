4K TV deal at Best Buy: save $450 on a stunning Samsung QLED - today only!

Best Buy has just posted one of the best 4K TV deals we've seen in a long while, offering this truly stunning Samsung Q70 series QLED on sale for $949.99 (was $1,399.99) - a massive saving of $450 in total.

You'll have to hurry though if you're looking for that cheap 4K TV deal this week, however, as it's only available for an extremely limited time only - until the end of today in fact.

This Samsung Q70 series QLED 4K TV sits in that perfect middle ground between the more budget orientated LED TVs and the premium OLEDs. With a massive $450 saving, this TVs a great buy if you've been thinking about that upgrade but don't want to absolutely break the bank.

Overall we're getting some excellent bang for the buck here as this TV's packed with the very latest tech from one of the industries leading brands. With Samsung's Direct Full array 4X, Quantum HDR 8X, and Quantum 4K processor you'll be getting 100% color volume and brilliant upscaling, while the ambient mode and backlighting ensure that this TV suits any room or background.

Currently sitting at 4.8 stars out of 5 in customer reviews on Best Buy, it seems a lot of happy customers agree with us that this is a great 4K TV deal, now made even better thanks to the massive $450 discount.

4K TV deal of the day:

Samsung Q70 65-inch QLED TV | $1,399 $949.99 at Best Buy

Act quickly if you want to save yourself a massive $450 on this stunning Samsung QLED over at Best Buy today. With a sharp, vibrant picture guaranteed thanks to Samsung's Quantum 4K processor and Direct Full Array technology, the Samsung Q70 series are truly some of the best QLEDs you can buy right now. Ends today.

If you've missed this deal or would like to see what else is on offer, then head on over to our best 4K TV deals page, where we're continually searching for the very best prices on a whole range of TVs. If you're really looking to spend big then we're sure we can save you hundreds of dollars over on our best OLED TV deals page, where we're exclusively looking at only the most premium TVs on the market.