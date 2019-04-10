PSN name change: how to change your PlayStation 4 ID

Now that Sony has announced that PlayStation 4 users will finally be able to change their PlayStation Network Online ID , gamers with embarrassing PSN names across the world are breathing a sigh of relief.

But how do you actually change your PSN ID? How much does it cost? And are there any risks involved? Read on for everything you need to know about changing your PS4 name.

How do I change my PSN Online ID on PlayStation 4?

You can either change your online ID on your PS4 or through your web browser, so you won't be able to do it on a PS3 or the discontinued PS Vita .

To change it on your PS4, head to Settings, and then select Account Management. From there go to Account Information > Profile > Online ID.

From there Sony says you simply need to “follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change”.

How do I change my PSN ID in my web browser?

To change your online ID in your web browser you’ll need to log in to your PlayStation Network account and select ‘PSN Profile’ in the menu. Once there, click on the Edit button next your Online ID, and you’ll be able to enter a new ID – or select one from a list of suggestions.

Image credit: Sony

How much does it cost to change my PSN ID?

According to a blog post by Sony's Social Media Director, Sid Shuman “the first time you change your ID the service is free, but after that you will need to pay $9.99 / £7.99 (around AU$15), unless you’re PlayStation Plus member, in which case it will cost you $4.99 / £3.99 (around AU$7).

The feature appears to be set for release worldwide, however Sony hasn't announced official pricing in Australia yet.

If you change your mind, you can revert back to your old ID for free, as many times as you like.

Are there any risks to changing my PSN ID?

There are some risks associated with changing your PlayStation ID, as not all games support the feature. Sony says that while "all PS4 games originally published on or after April 1, 2018 have been developed to support the online ID change feature", it found an instance where a game from this time period "did not fully support the feature" during its beta preview program last year.

There are also a number of games that are known to have “critical issues” with the online ID change feature, including LittleBigPlanet 3 and Just Dance 2017. Sony has released a list of tested games , so you can see if games you play regularly are affected.

Online ID change causes critical issues in LittleBigPlanet 3 (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Some of the issues that can arise include losing “progress within games, including game saved data, leaderboard data, and progress towards Trophies", your previous Online ID remaining visible to you and other players, parts of games not functioning properly “both online and offline”.

Sony says that you also “may lose access to content (including paid-for content) that you may have acquired for your games including content like add-ons and virtual currency”.

However, the company claims that that reverting back to your old ID should resolve most issues that arise.