How to do more with a Google Account

Google does many things, but restricting what you can do with your data isn't one of them. As a mail client for instance, Gmail is beloved and used all around the world.

Its search and labelling systems are a great way of handling mail from the web. If you prefer though, you can take its IMAP details and plug them into any email client and handle things another way, or into a specialist client that's designed specifically to work with Gmail, and offer specialised functions that are unlikely to ever make it into even Google Labs – and that's just the start.

Here is a handful of useful sites and applications that hook into your account. Some use the data in your account and files in Google Drive, while others simply use Google's authentication system for signing in. That's more useful than it might sound, because as well fewer passwords to learn, you can use Google's two-tier authentication systems to help protect your account.

This typically uses passwords for mobile apps, or a code fired to your phone when logging into a service through a web browser. Most smaller services don't offer anything like this.

Many services that hook into your cloud data are online apps (in particular, web apps in a browser). If you're using Chrome, you can find and access a huge catalogue of ready-to-roll services by visiting the Google Drive apps website. Here are some of our favourites for online and offline use.