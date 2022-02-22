If you've seen the trailers, you might be wondering how to unlock flying in Horizon Forbidden West’. After all, the map is huge and it can take a while to move from place to place. That's especially true if you haven’t been to an area and don’t have the campfires unlocked to facilitate fast travel. That’s why, once you unlock the ability to fly on the back of a Sunwing, traveling becomes so much more manageable.

One of Horizon Forbidden West’s best features is Aloy’s ability to override machines that inhabit the world. Taking over a massive Thunderjaw and having it do your bidding is a ton of fun.

That said, nothing is as useful as being able to fly. Not only does it speed up traveling across the map but it lets you bypass those tough climbs, and even lets you reach previously impossible objectives.

Here’s what you need to know to unlock Horizon Forbidden West's flying, and crucially when it becomes available.

When do you get flying in Horizon Forbidden West?

(Image credit: sony)

In order to fly, you need a Sunwing. These are Horizon Forbidden West’s answer to a pterodactyl and can prove to be formidable foes if they aren’t on your side. However, to fly one, you're going to need to bring one under your control.

To do that, you're going to need to acquire a Sunwing override. Unlike other overrides, while the Sunwing override is found in one of Horizon Forbidden West's cauldrons it's not one you will stumble across. In order to get into Cauldron GEMINI, you'll need to complete the mission fittingly called Gemini.

This is one of Horizon Forbidden West's main missions, so if you’ve focused on side quests, you may be a little way off. It’s the fourth to last mission in the game and comes with a recommended level of 30.

How to get a Sunwing

(Image credit: Future)

Once you get the GEMINI override code, you aren’t quite done yet. Unsurprisingly, you need to get yourself a flying machine. Get your spear ready, because we’re going robo-pterodactyl hunting.

Thankfully it should be a pretty short hunt as they are easy to find. This is fairly well signposted by the game too, but in case you’ve gotten lost or aren’t tracking the mission, go to The Base.

From there, head to the west side exit. Once outside, jump down from the ledge and then from the camp, head right. You will find a fork in the road. Take the fork that heads up and to the right. Follow the path towards the top of the mountain, where you will find Sunwings. From there, just use the foliage to sneak up to one unseen and override it.

You now have the ability to fly. This is easily one of the best unlocks in the game, and lets you move around, making a lot of things, like reaching hard to get to places much easier. You can also call your flying mount on-demand using the quick menu at the bottom of your screen.

One thing you can do now you have the ability is fly up to several Tallnecks on the map. There are several that can be overridden quickly with the use of the Sunwing, so go clear the fog from your mini-map.

