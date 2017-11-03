Assassin's Creed Origins tips and tricks guide

Pretty much all of Bayek’s equipment in the game starts at level one just like him.

Though visiting Blacksmiths is a fast way to upgrade your weapons and buy new ones, it's also a money sink. We'd recommend pillaging weapons from powerful bosses during quests rather than spending a lot of money on them in stores.

You can also improve the stats and appearance of the items you already have through the crafting system. These crafting abilities can be accessed within the game's Gear menu and you won't have to pay a Blacksmith a single Drachma.

The items you're able to craft will do things like improve your health, allow you to carry more ammo and improve your hidden blade. All you have to do is gather the necessary resources which range from common items like leather and wood to more rare finds like iron.

It's made very clear in this menu what you're able to craft, what it does and what resources you need to make it happen. Senu is, once again, useful here as she can be used to scout out where the resources you need are and mark them as a target.

It's worth noting that you can also dismantle weapons you have in your Inventory that you're not going to use and use their resources to craft new items.

This is a much more worthwhile thing to do than selling them whole in stores. If you're looking for items to sell for currency, it's best to sell from the trinkets category of your inventory instead as these items can't be used for anything else.