The best Samsung Galaxy S20 plans and prices in Australia

Samsung's latest armada of Galaxy S20 flagship handsets have officially launched across most Aussie retailers and telcos – and below, we've rounded up the deals that are actually worth your dosh.

There's a trio of phones in the main lineup this year – the affordable Samsung Galaxy S20, the slightly beefed-up Galaxy S20 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The regular S20 and its Plus counterpart are rather similar outside of a larger screen, added ToF (Time of Flight) camera for depth sensing, a slightly larger battery (4,000mAh vs 4,500mAh), and a 512GB storage option for the Plus.

Naturally, this makes the regular S20 more affordable across the board and it's the natural option if you'd like a somewhat smaller handset that's still packed with cutting edge smartphone tech, not to mention the option for 5G connectivity.

You'll still be getting at least 8GB of RAM (12GB in the 5G variant), a gorgeous 6.2-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display and insane camera capabilities – combining a 12MP f/1.8 main camera with a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, which offers 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.

These state of the art Android smartphones will come at a cost, so you're likely going to want to weigh up your options for getting one with the likes of Telstra, Optus or Vodafone. We've done the plan comparing for you and have weighed the options up below.

Hands-on reviews: Samsung Galaxy S20 | Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available in two different configurations, with the 128GB LTE version retailing for AU$1,349 and the 128GB 5G model weighing in at AU$1,499.

The Galaxy S20 is available in a wide variety of colours – Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Black.

Editor's Choice: Best Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB | 120GB data | AU$103.92 pm If you'd like to get in on the 5G action, then it makes sense to go with one of the networks that actually offers 5G service. Although Telstra had the lead in getting its 5G ball rolling, Optus is fairly comparable in much of its coverage at this point, but visit both telco's 5G pages in order to check coverage in your area. This plan from Optus is great value, providing 60GB monthly – but for just AU$10 extra every 12 months, you can double that to 120GB. You'll also get Optus Sport, unlimited international talk and text, and a six month free trial of Apple Music. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,494.08

View Deal

Budget option: Best Samsung Galaxy S20 LTE plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 LTE 128GB | 20GB data | AU$61.05 pm This 36-month Small plan from Woolworths Mobile will net you the LTE version of the Galaxy S20 for only AU$61.05 each month. You'll also get 20GB of monthly data to play with, an extra 10GB every three months, and a 100GB data bank so your unused GB will carry forward. And you'll be on the Telstra network as well! Total cost over 36 months is AU$2,197.80

View Deal

Outright offers