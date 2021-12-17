Best monitors for a dual setup in 2022

Every year, monitors get bigger. Should you simply get the largest monitor that you can buy, or would two monitors be better than a huge one like an ultrawide? In this guide, we’ll explore the research that supports using two displays instead of one, and what monitor pair is best for every use case.

The main benefit of a dual monitor setup for businesses is productivity. Multiple displays allow you to see more, which eliminates the delays caused by window and application switching. Having a single large monitor has one downside: you can't easily run multiple applications in full-screen mode. When you use two monitors, you can have one full-screen app, or these days, probably a video call, on one screen while working on the other.

Is there a benefit to using dual monitors? Science says yes

Using two monitors is not a fad, the benefits are real and measurable. What was anecdotal evidence and assumption is supported by scientific research too. Behavioral research studies have found a reduction in the time required to complete tasks and significant increases in productivity.

Jon Peddie, an influential analyst and an industry pioneer in the field of graphics has done the numbers , and they show a productivity increase of over 40 percent: "We found that users with multiple monitors have an average productivity increase of 42 percent," Peddie explained.

Other experts have validated these assumptions: researchers from the Software Usability Research Laboratory at Wichita State University found 91 percent of users prefer dual monitors to a single monitor during a study completed in 2011. Computers with one and two monitors were used to observe participants as they performed business tasks. People with two displays completed their tasks 18 percent faster. Many even said a pair of smaller screens would be preferable to looking at a single big screen.

The time is now: going dual is easier than ever

Back when monitors were big CRT tubes, placing monitors next to one another was the only option but today's monitors are thin and no longer weigh a ton. With flexible mount options and monitor stands you can easily position the screens to your liking and even stack displays on top of one another if you want to. Some monitors even support screen rotation for "portrait" mode. Lawyers working on long blocks of text and those reading scanned printed documents will benefit from portrait mode, if supported.

You will also find that two smaller monitors deliver better results and often end up costing less than buying a single, super-large one. Finally, you don’t need a huge office to take advantage of dual displays: there is a new breed of small 15-inch portable monitors that deliver the high information density of 4K ultra HD without the bulk. These come with their own foldable stands and can be easily slipped into a backpack, taking your dual-screen setup virtually everywhere.

Before jumping to dual 4K, check your graphics card

When you choose a pair of 4K monitors , make sure your graphics card is capable of handling them. To drive two monitors at 4K you´ll want cards capable of handling two or more displays. Just to mention a few: the Gigabyte Geforce RTX 2060 or the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 can support up to three 4K displays and come with three full size ports.

If you are on a tight budget you could have a card like the EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 capable of driving two monitors in 4K at a reasonable price. You can find plenty of options in our graphics cards guides for AMD and Nvidia .

Dual monitors or a single ultrawide monitor? The pros and Cons

We aren't keen on including prices in buying guides, but for the sake of comparison it’s easiest to display current prices. A pair of 27-inch 4K screens from our best for productivity choice cost less than 600 dollars at the time of writing. There are 8K pixels on a combined display area of 46.98 inches horizontally by 14 inches vertically, and a diagonal size of 49 inches.

If you prefer a 49-inch curved display with a resolution of 5120x1440 pixels and they do exist, you're looking at paying $866 for an entry-level ROG Strix XG49VQ, $1100 for a mid-tier Sceptre Curved 49, and $1349 for a high-tier Samsung Odyssey G9.

As a result, you get a gigantic screen designed mostly for gamers, which can only be used as delivered. If you have separate screens, you can move them vertically or horizontally as you wish. A single monitor is also a single point of failure, so if it malfunctions you're left with nothing to look at.

Those who advocate a single monitor can rightly claim that with a single screen there are no bezels to get in the way, there is only a huge smooth surface of continuous pixels. You decide whether visual comfort vs bulkiness is more advantageous for your use case. Proponents of a dual setup say the human brain is very effective at focusing on what is important and ignoring everything else. Therefore, when you start using more than one screen, especially with multiple apps, the middle bezels just disappear

1. LG 27QN600 QHD 27 monitor Best overall Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440 ) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great value for the price + High pixel density + Suitable for work or light gaming Reasons to avoid - No speakers - Stand can only tilt - Not 4K

Those who wish to work as well as play should consider a pair of these. This display stands out from the competition by its price: it's one of the most affordable 1440p offerings. Its 27 inch size is ideal and its refresh rate goes up to 75Hz making it suited for light gaming.

Its quality 27" IPS panel offers 178° viewing angles, anti-glare coating to prevent reflections and delivers exceptional color fidelity at 99% of the sRGB color space. Additionally, the display comes equipped with blue light and flicker reduction filters to help reduce eye strain. It also has an attractive design and ultra-thin bezels.

Using the joystick, you can navigate the on-screen menus easily and customize features such as disabling the power indicator. The included stand can only tilt, but it's offset by the availability of 100x100mm VESA mounts that can be hooked up to any of the numerous aftermarket monitor arms available.

There are two HDMI 1.4 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port, which allow you to connect a pair of monitors without adapters to most modern systems. A headphone jack is the only audio output, so you'll need external speakers or headphones. Still, this is an incredible value given that you get two excellent monitors for the price of a single higher priced display.

2. Samsung UJ59 (LU32J590UQNXZA) monitor Best for large surfaces Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 ) Brightness: 270 cd/m2 Ports: 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5 mm Audio Jack TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good price point for a 32 inch 4K display + Excellent upscaling of lower resolutions + Minimalist, clean profile, thin bezel + Built-in speakers Reasons to avoid - Tilt-only design - A pair of 32" monitors require a lot of space

With its minimalist aesthetics finished in matte bluish gray, Samsung produces a very good 32-inch 4K monitor that is affordable, ideal for a dual screen setup.

In order to achieve its price advantage and feature set, this monitor uses a VA or vertical alignment panel. A VA panel is a type of LED display that provides the best contrast and image depth, but comes with a longer response time than TN and IPS panels. By using its Flicker-free "eye saver" mode, long-term workers will experience less eye strain.

Its panel offers UHD resolution, good contrast, decent peak brightness at 270 nits, and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

Due to its VESA 100x100 mount holes, this monitor is suitable for wall mounting or being used with a monitor arm. You can purchase dual monitor arms so that you can place two of these at the back of the desk, making it comfortable to use from two to three feet away. In addition to saving space from your desk, you will be able to align the monitors so that their lines of sight are aligned with yours.

Compatible with laptops, desktops, Macs and MacBooks, you get features such as Picture-by-Picture (PBP), which connects two devices at the same time and maintains the original resolution. The device has three ports, two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort, so it has plenty of connectivity options. Note that HDMI port one is HDMI 1.4 and HDMI port two is 2.0. Therefore, if you want to run it at 60 Hz 4K resolution you should use HDMI port two. DisplayPort 1.2 supports 60Hz refresh rates at 4K. This 32-inch monitor is ideal if you're looking for a pair of large 4K screens.

3. Philips 276E8VJSB monitor Best for productivity Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 ) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x Audio Jack TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + IPS panel with accurate vibrant colors + Minimalistic, beautiful design + Best value among 4K IPS panels Reasons to avoid - No vesa mounts - No built-in speakers - Not for gamers

Featuring a 27-inch IPS panel with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a pixel density of 163 pixels per inch, the Philips 276E8VJSB offers beautifully detailed, sharp images with plenty of screen real estate. The display operates at a refresh rate of 60Hz with vivid and accurate colors typical of IPS panels. All of this is delivered in an elegant, thin design, measuring 15mm at its thinnest point, with a sickle-shaped cylindrical stand base. Installed in pairs, they look amazing.

Monitors like this are ideal for use in offices and at home work spaces. Gaming enthusiasts should shop elsewhere though as the Philips 276E8VJSB does not support Adaptive Sync solutions like FreeSync, which synchronizes the display frequency with your video card which is an essential feature for high-end gamers. There are no built-in speakers, only an audio output jack. This is clearly not a gaming monitor , which is exactly why we selected it for productivity.

The colors are accurate, consistent, and vibrant, as would be expected from a 4K IPS panel, with a 178-degree viewing angle. The IPS panel delivers 350 cd/m2 (450 cd/m2 Max) of brightness with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a 4ms minimum response time.

A joystick located below the logo is used to navigate the on-screen menus, which are intuitive to use, although many complain that its bright power indicator light cannot be turned off. There is one downside to this stand in that it can be tilted only by a maximum of 5 degrees to -20 degrees forward and backward.

All of its ports are in the back: two HDMI 2.0, one DP 1.2, and a 3.5 mm audio output plus its power connector. Having the external power supply contributes to the thinness of the monitor, making it easy to replace in case of failure, without having to take the entire monitor in for repair.

4. ASUS VG289Q monitor Best for gaming Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 ) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x Audio Jack TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Low Stock View at Ebay View at Scorptec Computers Reasons to buy + Wide color gamut + AMD FreeSync + Ergonomic stand + Built-in speakers + Good build quality + Three year warranty Reasons to avoid - Navigation buttons a bit confusing - Ships with a single DisplayPort cord

With this model, ASUS delivers one of the first 4K gaming monitors in a 28-inch size whereas competitors usually offer 27. Due to its large screen, you get a pixel density of 157.35 per inch when running at its full UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160.

Its sturdy design and build lends it a sense of robustness. With its adjustable stand, it is possible to adjust the height by approximately 6 inches, tilt by about 20 degrees, and swivel by about 62 degrees. It is also useful for work because it supports vertical portrait mode. With its external power supply the display is thin and the power brick is easily replaceable without having to take the whole monitor apart. Controls are modest with three keys, power, and an on-screen display joystick that allows fine tuning visuals manually or selecting from the eight picture modes which Asus calls GameVisual modes.

DisplayPort and HDMI inputs are supported, along with variable refresh rates between 40 and 60Hz. Brightness is 370 nits with SDR content for accurate and vibrant colors. Due to the HDR mode support, it is also excellent for gaming on consoles. All image controls are greyed out when a HDR10 signal is detected, with only "cinema mode" and "gaming mode" available. Considering that 4K UHD monitors are very demanding for PC gaming, you need a high-end graphics card to run this monitor at full resolution, and even more so when run in pairs.

The included speakers are a welcome addition, but don't expect miracles when it comes to loudness, as happens with all built-in speakers. You can connect gaming headsets or external speakers to its 3.5mm audio jack connector. It has two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 port, which is more than enough ports for those who wish to connect a pair.

Read the full review: ASUS VG289Q

5. UPerfect True4K portable monitor Best for portability Specifications Screen size: 15.6-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 400 cd/m2 Ports: USB-C Thunderbolt 3, Mini HDMI 2.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sharp 4K display + Built-in speakers + Aluminum chassis + Supports USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt + Landscape and portrait mode Reasons to avoid - Not from a top-tier brand

Maybe you need a secondary display that doesn't take over the whole desk. Maybe your PC or laptop is already at the office but you could really use an extra display at work. Maybe you’d like to take it back home after work so the kids can play on a larger screen by hooking their phones to it. All of this is possible with a portable monitor like this one. The only problem is that we haven’t heard of the firm before. However, a near five-star review score on Amazon by hundreds of reviewers convinced us this wasn't a fly-by-night operation. And unfortunately, big brands like ASUS are still behind in this market segment, only offering sub-4K models.

The UPerfect branded 4K monitor delivers crisp, stunning images at UHD resolution on a 15.6 inch IPS panel enclosed in a well crafted chassis made of aluminum. Its PU leather cover case doubles as a stand when folded away. Its panel delivers 100% of the sRGB color gamut with a brightness of 400 nits, works at the standard 60Hz refresh rate and has an ample 178 degrees viewing angle. It sports a Low Blue Light "Eye Care'' mode to make it easy on your eyes.

It also has a pair of speakers and a headphone jack. There is also a VESA compatible mount option (75 * 75mm) so it can be wall mounted.

6. LG 24QP500-B monitor Best budget option Specifications Screen size: 24-inch Resolution: 2K QHD (2560 x 1440) Brightness: 240 cd/m² Ports: HDMI 2.2 (x2), DisplayPort 1.4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Best value for the money + 1440p IPS panel with HDR 10 support + Slim bezel on three sides + 75 Hz Refresh rate + External power adapter + VESA mounts Reasons to avoid - Limited ergonomics - Response times not great for gaming - If you need 4K resolution

Sometimes a reliable workhorse is all that you need, not the highest resolution. This is exactly what LG gives you with its 24QP500-B. In spite of its modest size, it boasts a resolution of 2K that is more than adequate for web browsing, multimedia, office work and light coding.

This is our best budget option for a dual configuration, since you can't find a cheaper monitor with these features. A pair of LG 24QP500B 24-inch workhorses can be had for little more than the price of a single monitor from our "best for gaming" selection, which makes them an incredible deal.

It has the appearance of a younger brother to similar LG 27-inch models, with the same semi-circular stand found in many other of this brand's models, down to its same drawback: only tilt support is provided. However, this can be alleviated by the fact that it supports VESA mounts (100x100mm) for third party arms and dual monitor stands. I am always glad to see monitors with external power adapters: they allow easy replacement of the whole power supply for a new one in the event of faulty components without having to take the whole unit to the repair shop.

Of course, it's not a high-refresh monitor for competitive gaming, so gamers will have to look elsewhere. But its high-quality IPS panel provides sharp images with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 99% sRGB color gamut precision. A 75Hz refresh rate distinguishes it from most 60Hz ones, and LG's Reader mode provides a screen with a color temperature similar to paper, making prolonged reading and writing sessions more comfortable.

How we chose the best dual monitors

Online retailers currently have a wide selection of 1080P monitors. The reason is that they're old technology, and they have to get rid of their old inventory. Do not fall into this trap.

Today, a Quad-HD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels is the right minimum for a productive workstation. Although the price difference from 1080P to QHD is tiny, the results are quite different. Nevertheless, the market is transitioning fast, and 4K displays are starting to become just as affordable. So if you can buy a 4K display today, by all means do it, you will love the additional screen space to see and do more.

When it comes to monitor sizes, the 27-inch displays are the most popular, with 24-inch displays being a better option if you´ve got a smaller desk. Instead, if you have plenty of space, a pair of 32-inch displays is a nice sweet spot as well.

As a final note, dual monitors aren't just for desktops. Today's laptops are powerful enough to run multiple displays. External monitors can be used as secondary displays for doing web research while keeping your laptop's main display at the center, or you can also set up a 2+1 configuration with the laptop as the third display.

According to the above criteria, we chose the LG Quad-HD for the best overall dual-monitor configuration, since it’s the one that offers the best value for the money. For large desks, we chose a pair of 32-inch 4K Samsung monitors. For productivity, we recommend a Philips' 27-inch 4K UHD, Asus' 28-inch 4K UHD for gaming, and an extra affordable 24-inch QHD for those who want a dual-screen setup but are on a budget.

Our last pick is a portable monitor ideal to be used in pairs. Two lightweight and thin displays you can take everywhere with you to instantly extend your workstation and be more productive when working from anywhere.

