Mercedes targets over 460 miles on a single charge

Upcoming CLA could be most efficient EV on sale next year

Impressive in-car tech also promised

Mercedes has revealed more information about its hotly-anticipated CLA model, which is due to go on sale next year sporting either a compact 1.5-liter petrol hybrid powertrain or two battery electric options.

Although we were treated to a pretty stunning concept at last year’s IAA Mobility show in Munich, complete with masses of infotainment real estate and the promise of a new Mercedes-Benz Operating System, the company has remained tight-lipped about further details.

That is until now, as the German marque has recently revealed that it will be among the most efficient EVs on the market when it goes on sale next year. The company is targeting long range battery-to-wheel efficiency of 93%, as well as an overall battery efficiency of 5.2 miles per kWh.

Currently, only the 2025 Lucid Air Pure has been able to hit those heady heights, with a proposed figure of 5 miles per kWh, while Tesla is making wild claims that its Cybercab will be capable of 5.5kWh per mile travelled.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes has taken learnings from its record-breaking VISION EQXX electric concept, which travelled 747 miles from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, UK on a single charge. The German marque claims the CLA’s latest Electric Drive Unit (EDU 2.0) is heavily influenced by the hyper-miling concept vehicle.

The first car to ride on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), the upcoming CLA will boast 800V electrical architecture as standard, with the ability to charge at speeds of up to 320kW from the appropriate outlet.

What’s more, it has been revealed that it will also be among the first EVs to sport both CCS and the Tesla-derived NACS charging ports under one flap. This will allow North American customers to take advantage of the Tesla Supercharger network.

Available with either a 1.5-liter petrol/hybrid powertrain or the choice of two battery electric options, Mercedes-Benz is aiming for maximum efficiency and energy returns in both guises.

The largest 85kWh battery packs in the pure EV variants feature anodes that use both silicon oxide and graphite for greater energy density. The company claims that these larger battery models can travel in excess of 460-miles on a single charge.

As standard, the compact and highly efficient EDU 2.0 drive unit will send 268bhp to the rear wheels of the upcoming CLA, although all-wheel-drive 4Matic will introduce a second 107bhp motor on the front axle for improved performance and grip.

There is currently no word on pricing or an official release date, but the Mercedes C-Class has traditionally offered a more ‘entry-level’ pricing strategy than some of its more luxurious models.

Analysis: Efficiency is key

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Although arguably not the sexiest subject, Mercedes is right to focus its attention on electric vehicle efficiencies, as accurate range read-outs still separate some of the best EVs on sale from some of the worst.

The ability to travel over 450-miles on a single charge and potentially charge the upcoming CLA from 10-80% in just 10 minutes from the appropriate charger will ensure that even those with plenty of regular miles to cover are catered for.

The German marque has proven that it can make the technology work, with its EQXX rolling lab able to travel 628 miles across the Arabian desert at an impressive 8.4 miles per kWh efficiency level.

This concept has been more than an excellent PR opportunity, as the company has some of the learnings to inform engineering decisions in the CLA. It will use an air-to-air heat pump, for example, that is able to capture excess heat from the motor, battery, and ambient air to heat the cabin, rather than rely on an energy-sapping HVAC system to do all of the heavy lifting in colder climates.

Pair this with smaller battery options and a compact petrol hybrid and there will be options to suit most demands, while the promise of a dazzling array of infotainment tech (complete with a razor-sharp MBOS operating system) and the CLA could very well be one to watch.