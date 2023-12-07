Honda teases grand plan to hit the accelerator on EVs at CES 2024

While pretty much every other 'legacy' automaker is busy transitioning from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion, renowned master of engineering and innovation, Honda, has been relatively slow to react.

Fortunately, that's about to change. Honda says it will reveal its plans to produce a 'global series' of electric vehicles at the CES 2024 show in Vegas early next year.

Although details are fairly thin on the ground, the Japanese marque released a teaser image that appears to show a concept vehicle that looks like nothing else in the current Honda stable. It shows a heavily sloping, wedge-like front end (there’s definitely some Tesla Cybertruck vibes in there) that’s bereft of a classic bumper and visible headlights.

The wheel is massive and features a drag-reducing design that is covered intricate triangles. It’s all classic concept car stuff that likely won’t make it into production, but it is good to see Honda returning to its often whacky ways.

Perhaps the most important takeaway from this early teaser is the fact Honda will showcase "some key technologies which represent the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing" in its move towards electrification space.

Moreover, it says it plans to increase "the ratio of EV and FCEV sales to 100 per cent globally by 2040". In other words, every model it sells in 17 years' time will be fully electric or powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Analysis: Honda looks to be back on form

(Image credit: Honda)

When the Honda e launched back in early 2020, I was convinced that it would signal the beginning of Honda’s global EV campaign. After all, the Japanese marque is renowned for pushing boundaries, using its engineering prowess to offer all manner of mobility solutions that go way beyond the traditional car.

Just look its recent Motocompacto as an example. What other manufacturer would design, produce and sell a small electric scooter that transforms into a portable briefcase?

But Honda, like many of its Japanese car-making competitors, has been off the boil of late, lagging behind Korean, European and Chinese carmakers in keeping up with the rampant march of electrification.

Just take a look at its current line-up: there’s the once-innovative Honda e, which now can’t compete on range and performance, as well as the more recent e:Ny1, both of which aren’t available in the US.

The upcoming Prologue SUV looks set to be its first real attempt at an electric vehicle for the masses, but then that’s only for the North American market for now.

Although details are scant, CES 2024 could prove a big turning point for Honda, which recently announced it had scrapped plans to work alongside GM to produce small, affordable EVs – a market it traditionally excels in.

Far from giving up on EVs, this announcement looks to confirm that Honda will go it alone – and if history is anything to go by, don't be surprised if it unleashes a swathe of electric cars, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and ride-on lawnmowers in one fell swoop. Because when Honda changes course, it commits.