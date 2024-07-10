Ford’s beloved Capri returns, but this boxy electric SUV bears little resemblance to the muscular original

Ford has unveiled its reimagining of the late 1960s Capri, a model that made waves in the UK and Europe thanks to its muscle car looks and wide variety of petrol engines – 1.3 liters, all the way to a snarling 3.0-liters V6.

However, the model that is due to go on sale almost 40 years after the original badge was discontinued shirks the swooping fastback styling and British ‘muscle car’ characteristics for altogether more reserved electric SUV proportions.

In a similar vein to the Mustang Mach-E, which bares little resemblance to an actual Ford Mustang, the Capri has opted to do battle with the likes of Polestar’s 2, which also happens to boast an eerily similar side profile, as well as Volvo’s EX30, Peugeot’s e-3008 and the Volkswagen ID 5.

(Image credit: Ford)

In fact, the modern Capri is based on the same underpinnings as VW's ID 5, seeing as it shares the very same MEB EV platform that was also recently used as the foundations for Ford's electric Explorer.

The Blue Oval is remaining tight-lipped about pricing, but has said the Capri will launch in two distinct flavors: Capri and Capri Premium (unfortunately no Capri-Sun).

The former will offer 390-miles of electric range from its 77kWh battery packs, which will power a 282bhp motor driving the rear wheels. Customers plumping for the 79kWh Premium models will see range drop to 368 miles, as the more powerful 335bhp motor set-up will instead drive all four wheels.

This sees the 0-62mph acceleration figure plummet to 5.3 seconds from the standard model’s already pretty nippy 6.4 seconds. At least Ford is paying homage to the wildest Capris of old with its performance credentials.

Ford plays it safe... again

(Image credit: Ford)

Inside, the new Capri is all fairly predictable, with limited nods to Ford’s heritage and a lack of the playful retro touches employed by the likes of Renault in its upcoming 5 EV, or the numerous references to Mini’s past that can be found in the latest electric hatchback.

Instead, a large, 14.6-inch screen sits in the centre of the dash and Ford says it can slide up and down for the most comfortable viewing angle. The company also claims the cabin has a "minimalist and digital feel", offering Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless smartphone charging as standard.

An advanced suite of safety features will also be present as standard, including 12 ultrasonic sensors, five cameras and three radars that will support high levels of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance.

Owners of the original Capri would baulk at the idea of such nannying technology, but like the Mustang Mach-E, Ford appears to aiming for the widest possible audience, rather than appeasing nostalgic petrol heads.