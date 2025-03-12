Big Rivian update delivers hands-off driving to rival Tesla Autopilot – and a new 'Rally' mode

News
News

Second-gen R1S and R1T get serious about autonomous driving

Rivian R1T
(Image credit: Rivian)
  • Major software update introduces a raft of new features
  • Hands-off driving works with second-gen R1S and R1T models
  • Performance Pack customers also treated to a Rally mode

Rivian has announced a major software update that will introduce what it calls "hands-free" driving to certain models from today.

Dubbed "Enhanced Highway Assist", the system allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel for “extended periods of time” on select highways in the US.

Set to rival Ford’s BlueCruise and Tesla’s basic AutoPilot packages, it takes the strain out of monotonous highway driving duties, so long as those in the driving seat are able to take over as soon as the system deems it necessary.

Unfortunately, any R1 model built before 2024 doesn’t feature the required hardware to support the new tech, so the update will only appear for those with new vehicles.

According to Inside EVs, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe claims that "eyes-off" autonomous driving will be available on highways next year.

That said, he noted that additional Lidar sensors would be required if the system is to work in urban areas, beyond simple highway driving.

Initiate Rally Mode

Rivian R1T

(Image credit: Rivian)

Anyone with a dual-motor R1 that also features the optional Performance Pack will now also benefit from a bespoke “Rally” mode, which is said to deliver “heightened throttle response and crisper steering on almost any terrain, including ice, mud, dirt, or asphalt."

Ford offered a similar Baja mode on its Ranger Raptor pick-up, which essentially turned it into a dune-bashing, dirt-drifting delight. Although Rivian makes no mention of whether or not the traction control is affected in the new mode.

Dual-motor owners can now also part with $5,000 (around £3,900 / AU$8,000) to unlock the Performance Pack, which sees Standard+, Large or Max Pack R1 models’ performance jump to 665hp from the standard car’s 533hp.

Whereas some of the updated features are reserved either for the latest or the most powerful trucks, Rivian has also improved the ownership experience for everyone else.

Wheel size can now be configured within the vehicle’s menus, making for more accurate range estimations, while the mirrors automatically tilt down when reverse gear is selected to prevent curb rash.

There’s also an improved tire pressure monitoring system and a handy chime that notifies distracted drivers when the vehicle ahead is moving away from a stoplight or a traffic jam.

Leon Poultney
Leon Poultney
EVs correspondent

Leon has been navigating a world where automotive and tech collide for almost 20 years, reporting on everything from in-car entertainment to robotised manufacturing plants. Currently, EVs are the focus of his attentions, but give it a few years and it will be electric vertical take-off and landing craft. Outside of work hours, he can be found tinkering with distinctly analogue motorcycles, because electric motors are no replacement for an old Honda inline four.

