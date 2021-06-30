Trust GXT 323X Carus Gaming Headset for Xbox review

Is a £35 gaming headset really worth considering? That depends. The Trust GXT 323X Carus Gaming Headset for Xbox certainly falls into the territory of being an impulse buy with its ludicrously low price point, but it’s important to be realistic about what you’re getting for your money. While we weren’t a fan of the headset’s overall design, subpar sound and questionable build quality, it’s a cheap and cheerful option that might suit those who simply want a functional pair of cans for less than the price of a game. For everyone else with a bit more cash to spare, we’d look elsewhere.

Two-minute Trust GXT 323X Carus review

If there’s one thing the Trust GXT 323X Carus Gaming Headset for Xbox proves, it’s that you can get the bare essentials right for less than the price of a game. The GXT 323X Carus is equipped with a decent microphone, on-ear volume and mute controls, a 1.2 meter braided cable, and works across PC and consoles. It’s even packing 50mm drivers.

However, it’s important to be clear that the cutbacks compared to pricier headsets are abundantly clear. These are an ugly pair of cans, and are more reminiscent of a child’s toy. The all-plastic build creaks and cracks under any sort of pressure, and we found the headset’s band to be difficult to adjust, often sticking in place as we tried to find a comfortable fit. If you’re after decent build quality, then, you won’t find it here.

Sound quality is extremely lackluster, too, with imaging almost non-existent, while the bass lacks the sort of low-end oomph that the manufacturer promises in its marketing materials. We also found that the left earcup sounded a touch louder than the right, with small details that we’d usually hear in our games coming across as muffled or inaudible altogether.

Yes, this headset is only £34.99, and while there’s a few unexpected surprises that bely its price tag, the rest of the Trust GXT 323X Carus’ flaws only serve to drive home that this is indeed a cheap and no thrills headset, one which we can’t recommend unless you don’t care about sound quality or comfort.

Design and features

(Image credit: Future)

The Trust GXT 323X Carus captures the typical “gamer” aesthetic, which results in a rather garish, childish looking design. The headset’s plastic frame feels noticeably cheap in the hand, and leads to it almost feeling as though it's an open-backed pair when worn due to the thinnest of the material used. Our particular review unit exhibited some left over resin or glue on the headphone jack housing itself, which only reaffirmed the fact quality control isn’t exactly a priority when it comes to making a headset at this price.

Glossy silver accents are found on either side of the headset band – which we found to be overly stiff and hard to slide during our testing – and a large green piece of foam rests at the top of the headset to offer some mild form of pressure relief. The circular earcups have a green and black mesh-like appearance, and thankfully this reviewer’s ears didn’t press against the drivers inside. However, we did find the clamping force to be a touch too strong for our liking, which led to discomfort occurring rather quickly.

The headset is equipped with a boom mic and 1.2 meter braided cable, neither of which are detachable, though the boom mic can be moved around freely. There’s also a volume wheel on the left earcup, along with a dedicated microphone mute switch.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, this is where the Trust GXT 323X Carus’ price makes sense. If you were hoping for a rich, detailed sound with an impressive low-end thump, think again. The GXT 323X Carus’ sound is below average, and when you compare it to headphones worth only £50 more, the difference is stark. Imaging is particularly bad, making it hard to distinguish directional queues in games. We found mids to be recessed, and the sound to be generally unbalanced overall, which didn’t do our favorite titles any favours.

When you compare the Trust GXT 323X Carus to something like the Xbox Wireless Headset, which isn’t vastly more expensive at £89.99, it’s no contest. We’d honestly recommend saving your money and opting for Microsoft’s official headset which comprehensively outclasses the GXT 323X Carus in every single department.

Should you buy the Trust GXT 323X Carus?

Buy it if...

Price is king

For £34.99, you could do a lot worse than the Trust GXT 323X Carus, but it’s clear cutbacks have been made to hit that super low price point. If you simply want a no thrills headset that lets you communicate with friends over Xbox Live, it’s hard to argue against the value the Trust GXT 323X Carus provides.

You want a decent microphone

One area where the Trust GXT 323X Carus shines is with its microphone. We were told that we sounded loud and clear over voice chat, which was honestly a bit of a surprise. The headset also has a dedicated microphone mute switch on the side of the left earcup if you want to make sure you’re not broadcasting to the world.

Don't buy it if...

You care about sound quality and comfort

When it comes to sound, the Trust GXT 323X Carus doesn't deliver the type of audio experience we’re happy with, but it’s hard to be too critical at this price. The bass is fairly decent, but when it comes to clarity, imaging and soundstage, the headphones fall noticeably short. We also didn’t enjoy wearing this headset for prolonged periods of time due to the firm clamping force.