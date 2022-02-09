Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s key selling point is either a positive or a negative depending on how you look at it. Beyond that it’s a super-powerful, but equally expensive, Android tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s key selling point is either a positive or a negative depending on how you look at it. Beyond that it’s a super-powerful, but equally expensive, Android tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a tablet that’s as big as your average laptop, and that alone is likely enough to inspire excitement in some people and confusion in others.

Samsung’s line of tablets is often considered the Android ecosystem’s alternative to iPad Pros, but the Ultra sails past even the 12.9-inch iPad in terms of size, as its display is 14.6 inches across. In other words, it’s huge.

How big is too big? Well, that depends on how you like to use a tablet. We imagine some people will find the Tab S8 Ultra way too big to be practical, but others might appreciate its massive amounts of display real estate. That’s why the size is listed both in the pros and cons list of this initial review.

We only spent a brief amount of time with the tablet, so we can’t really examine how useful it is as an entertainment or productivity tool, but we can bring you our early impressions with this Ultra tablet.

(Image credit: Future)

As Samsung’s biggest tablet, it’s also the priciest we’ve ever see from the company. Ouch.

There are three different configurations for the device, and each comes in either a Wi-Fi only, or 5G connected version. There’s one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and if you pay more you can bump that up to 12GB/256GB or even 16GB/512GB.

You can see the prices for those six different versions of the tablet below. We don't have them all right now, but we'll fill them in as we get them.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices RAM / Storage Connectivity US price UK price AU price 8/128GB Wi-Fi $1,099.99 £999 $1,799 8/128GB 5G TBC £1,149 $1,999 12/256GB Wi-Fi $1,199.99 £1,099 $1,999 12/256GB 5G TBC £1,249 $2,199 16/512GB Wi-Fi $1,399.99 £1,249 16/512GB 5G TBC £1,399

So when can you get your hand on the new tablets? February 25 in all regions, with pre-orders beginning February 9 in most regions but February 10 in Australia.

Design and display

Let’s start with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s display, its key selling point. At 14.6 inches, it’s massive, bigger than the 11- and 12.4-inch Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus, and also the iPad Pro which comes in 11-inch or 12.9-inch versions.

(Image credit: Future)

The resolution is an impressive 2960 x 1848, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Super AMOLED tech which ensures colors are vibrant and contrast is crisp.

While the other Tab S8 models have their front cameras hidden in the bezel around the display, the Ultra actually has a notch in the middle which houses the two lenses. Given the size of the display, the small black bump at the top is barely noticeable.

We didn’t get to test the Ultra in all the ways we would for a full review – like streaming movies, playing games, looking at photos and such – but when we get more time with the slate we certainly will.

From a distance, the Tab S8 Ultra looks like your standard Android tablet. It’s a gray box with a screen a slight rear camera bump and a USB-C port.

Oh, and there’s a magnetic strip on the back which can hold and charge the S Pen, which feels like a curious place to house the stylus. It means cases have to have a gap in them, and you also have to remove the stylus before you put the tablet down. We much prefer Apple’s solution of having this space on one edge of the slate.

(Image credit: Future)

We say ‘from a distance’ because when you get closer to the device, you see why it’s not your average slate. Due to its display, it’s much bigger than other tablets, and it feels as much like a skimboard or medieval shield as it does a tech gadget.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra feels unwieldy to carry. We had to cradle it like a baby when walking around with it, and it was absolutely impossible to hold or use one-handed. We’re also curious to see how easily it fits in a backpack, as it might be too big for our normal work bag.

Cameras and battery life

While the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra shares its siblings’ rear cameras, with a 13MP main and 6MP ultra-wide snapper, there are actually two front-facing ones – that’s why there’s a notch in the screen.

These front-facers are both 12MP, and one has a wide lens while one has an ultra-wide one. You’ll likely use the former for most things like selfies and video calls, but the latter has use too, like for wider selfies or video calls where you need to present something behind you like a whiteboard.

The tablet’s camera app is barebones compared to a smartphone one, with fewer modes or AI processing, but you’re likely not using a tablet for serious photography anyway, and the offerings here are more than suitable.

(Image credit: Future)

Regarding the battery life, we’re in uncharted waters here. Since we haven’t used a tablet this big we don’t know what to expect from the 11,200mAh battery powering it.

That’s a huge power pack, but we’ll have to see how well it suits the giant display in our full review.

Charging is done at 45W, which is a mid-tier speed, and we imagine it’l take a few hours to power the slate to a full battery.

Specs, performance and software

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the same as its non-Ultra siblings – well, unless you opt for the 16GB RAM version, as those other slates don’t offer that much memory.

That means the slate has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the current top-tier processor used among the most powerful Android devices like the Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus 10 Pro – other than the other Tab S8s, we haven’t seen any tablets with this yet.

(Image credit: Future)

That’ll make the slate suitable for intensive work apps like video or photo editing software, as well as gaming and quick navigation.

We should mention that in addition to the copious amounts of storage space you can get for the top-spec variants of the slates, there’s also expandable space up to 1TB.

For software, you’re looking at Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI laid over the top. If you know Samsung devices, you’ll already be well-versed in how this interface looks.

We got lots of time using the S Pen stylus with the tablet, and the experience is pretty great. In some ways it’s better than using an Apple Pencil, but worse in others.

Functionally, the S Pen is a marvel for drawing. It’s easy to use the pressure sensitivity to change how lines look; you can press hard for a thick, bold line, or gently for a thinner lighter one. The nib of the stylus is to thank for this due to its softness, so you don’t feel like you’re going to damage the screen, unlike with the Apple Pencil.

However unlike Apple’s stylus, the Samsung stick feels a little cheap in the hand because of the material. It’s also a little short and thin too, so gripping it doesn’t feel as good as it should.

(Image credit: Future)

Early verdict

More so than most gadgets, whether the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is good or not depends on what you’re looking for. If you need a giant display for work or creative pursuits, it could be a good option, and we imagine it’ll be useful for gaming too, especially if you’re using something like Stadia or Xbox Games Pass.

If you’re just an everyday tablet user with a bit of extra money to splash, though, we don’t think this is worth it for you. It’s designed for professional users, and the smaller Galaxy Tabs will suit you better.