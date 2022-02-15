Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler review

A stylish set of hair straighteners that boast extra long plates for reaching the hair round the back of your head. Quick to heat up, the Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler glides through hair easily and will even store your last-used temperature. However, the shorter than usual cable and squared-off tip that prevents the straighteners reaching the roots may be issues for some.

One-minute review

Revlon is most well-known for its cosmetics and skincare products, with the brand having a long history in the beauty market, from its launch in 1931. However, Revlon also offers an extensive range of hair-care appliances including hair dryers, and air stylers that aim to rival Dyson’s Airwrap in terms of offering an all-in-one device for drying and styling tresses.

The Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler is the brand’s top-of-the-range hair straightener that boasts longer-than-average ceramic plates to ensure you can easily reach the hair round the back of your head when styling. Known as the Revlon Salon Straight Copper Smooth 1 inch Flat Iron in the US, it can be heated between 90 C / 195 F and 235 C / 455 F and it will even store the last-used temperature in its memory so you don’t have to constantly adjust the styler.

The longer plates result in a long and thin hair-care appliance that has a glossy, almost metallic finish. Small but stylish touches such as chrome accents and an LCD screen give these straighteners a more premium look and feel compared to some stylers we’ve tested, while a lock ensures that the plates remain clamped together when the hair straighteners are being stored.

We found the Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler was quick to heat up and glided through locks with ease. The price tag of £79.99 / $40 means these are likely to be a very appealing set of hair straighteners for many.

Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler price and availability

List price: £79.99 / $40

The Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler, which is known as the Revlon Salon Straight Copper Smooth 1 inch Flat Iron in the US, is priced at £79.99 / $40 and is available through Amazon. Currently, it isn’t on sale in Australia.

In the US, Revlon also offers two other versions of these hair straighteners, with 1.5 inch and 2 inch-wide plates respectively. Both models come with an additional comb attachment that sits on the top plate to guide hair, and cost $45 (around £35).

Design

Glossy, metallic finish

2.5cm / 1-inch display

Can heat up to 235 C / 455 F

The Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler is an elegant hair-care appliance that’s long and slim with a glossy grey – almost metallic – finish. Measuring 54 x 36.2 x 11.4cm / 21.3 x 14.3 x 4.5 inches, the straighteners weigh 500g / 1.1lb and are comfortable to use.

On the front of the flat irons is a 1-inch LCD screen that shows the temperature selected, while on the left edge you’ll find a power button along with controls to increase and decrease the temperature.

The hair straighteners feature a pair of 1 inch / 2.5cm wide ceramic plates that are copper in colour. At 12.5cm / 5 inches in length, they’re longer than the majority of hair straighteners. As such, they make it easy to reach the hair around the back of your head, without having to twist into uncomfortable positions. However, unlike some of the hair straighteners we’ve tested, the end isn’t tapered, which limits how close you can get to the roots.

The Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler offers temperatures of between 90 C / 195 F and 235 C / 455 F and can be adjusted in 5 C / 9 F increments. A lock on the bottom of the flat irons ensures the plates remain pressed together for easy storage.

The hair straighteners are mains-powered and come with a 2.5m / 8ft cable, which like many of the models we’ve tested, swivels through 360 degrees so they can be easily manipulated when straightening or curling hair. Note, too, that the hair straighteners will also automatically switch off after 60 minutes.

Performance

Extremely quick to heat up

One pass is sufficient to smooth fine hair

Stores last-used temperature

On test, we found the Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler extremely quick to heat up, taking just 32 seconds to reach maximum temperature. This dropped down to just 27 seconds if the lowest temperature was selected. You can view the temperature on the LCD panel; it flashes to indicate the hair straighteners are heating up, switching to solid when the selected temperature is reached.

Using the styler to both straighten and curl shoulder-length fine hair was relatively easy. The plates glided smoothly through tresses, although we did find that the squared-off tip of the hair straighteners meant we couldn’t get as close to the roots as we’d have liked. However, the longer length of the styler made it far easier to reach the back of our head, and one pass was all that was needed to achieve a smooth section of hair.

We were impressed that the hair straighteners store the temperature at which they were last used so that when next switched on, they automatically start heating to this threshold.

Should I buy the Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler?

Buy it if...

You struggle to reach the back of your head when styling

The 12.5cm / 5 inch long ceramic plates on the Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler ensure you can easily reach the back of your head when straightening or curling your hair.

You have have coloured or damaged hair

For those who have coloured or damaged hair, being able to style your locks on a low heat will ensure you don’t cause further damage to your hair.

You want a stylish device

The glossy grey, slightly metallic finish of these hair straighteners, coupled with the LCD temperature display, makes for a stylish hair-care appliance. It’s a great option for those who want a device to look good and perform well.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a tight budget

These are one of Revlon’s more expensive pairs of hair straighteners. If you’re on a tight budget, consider some of Revlon’s cheaper models.

You prefer compact devices

While the longer plates of the hair straighteners make it easy to reach the back of the head, they also mean the hair-care appliance has a bigger footprint than others we’ve tested. If you prefer compact devices, look elsewhere.

You want to style as close to the roots as possible

The squared-off tip of these hair straighteners means it's much fiddlier to clamp strands of hair at the root. If this is a requirement, then consider straighteners with a tapered end.

First reviewed: January 2022