Despite claims that the LG Town GT350 is a great social networking fan's phone we aren't convinced, unless you're into hardcore text messaging.

The LG Town is the follow up to the KS360, which we reviewed way back in October 2008. The KS360 was available for the same price as the new Town, which has a small slide-out keyboard like its predecessor.

Things have moved on a long way in the intervening months and years, though, and the Town is a more advanced handset than the KS360.

Of course, everything else in the mobile phone world has moved on equally, and the positioning of the Town is pretty much bang on that of its predecessor. By that, we mean it's aimed at cash-strapped younger users with a liking for the written word as much as the spoken. We found the LG Town GT350 for £80 on O2 pay as you go.

The Town is a small handset that fits very neatly in the hand and the pocket. The white and blue colour scheme of our review sample is not unattractive, and the whiteness of the backplate is alleviated by a reasonably attractive grey patterning.

There is a neat button under the screen that calls up a tabbed window offering access to running apps and favourite apps, as well as Call and End buttons.

A tiny lock/power button is on the top edge alongside a 3.5mm headset jack, while the bottom edge is clear.

Both the sides have their share of buttons and connectors. On the left, there's a volume rocker and microSD card slot, on the right a micro-USB connector and camera shortcut button.

The general specs reflect the £80 price tag with no Wi-Fi or GPS in the features set. We can live with that at this price, but the absence of 3G is a big of a downer for all but the least expensive mobile phone these days.