Corsair Vengeance 8GB DDR3 1600MHz review

A decent price for 8GB of fast Corsair RAM. It's a trusted brand and a thoroughly effective kit.

Cosying-up with the new Sandy Bridge setups is Corsair's latest line of performance memory, the Corsair Vengeance 8GB 1600MHz kit.

As well as a slew of new motherboards coming along with the launch of Intel's new chipset and CPU combo, there will also be a whole host of new components released to buddy up with the new platform.

Aside from CPUs and motherboards though you don't actually need anything new for a Sandy Bridge system. So long as your components weren't matched up with tape drives from the 70s then you've got a pretty good chance of them working together.

A modern PSU will still have the right juice, a SATA HDD will still connect and DDR3 memory will still keep your new chipset happy. But that wont stop companies producing new kits designed to hit the Sandy Bridge upgraders as they shop around.

In the new Vengeance series of dual and triple channel DDR3 from Corsair though that's not necessarily a bad thing.

This twin-module kit offers a massive 8GB of speedy system memory, and for just over a ton that's really not bad.