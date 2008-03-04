The Thor 4-Way HDMI Selector lets you route up to four HDMI-equipped sources to a single HDMI input - very useful as most TVs still only offer a single HDMI socket.

The unit supports high definition signals up to 1080p, but you aren't limited to high definition sources. Upscaled or non-upscaled standard definition signals are welcome too.

Ready, aim, fire

Connection is easy (although you don't get any HDMI cables, understandable at this price). Make sure all components are switched off, hook up the cables and fi re your system up.

The simple LCD display on the front panel can be programmed to display the source you are watching (the available options are comprehensive, including HD DVD and Blu-ray), making it easy to navigate between sources.

Using a Sky HD box, a Toshiba HD DVD deck and an upscaling DVD deck, the Thor 4-Way HDMI switcher performs well.

The remote control is on the plastic side and needs to be pointed directly at the main unit to work, but it takes just two or three seconds to switch from one source to another.

There is no visible deterioration in picture quality with HD programmes, obviously the overriding concern with selectors, and there is a gain control to boost signals if you are using long or inferior cables.

Throw in the attractive design and the competitive price and you have a very neat solution to the proliferation of HDMI sources.