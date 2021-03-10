Zack Snyder's Justice League will release on Sky Cinema and Now TV in the UK

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available on Sky Cinema and Now TV at release in the UK, it's been confirmed. The broadcaster has exclusive rights to the film in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria, and will release the movie day and date with the US on March 18.

The recut four-hour movie, which is releasing on HBO Max in the US, is Snyder's version of 2017's Justice League as he originally envisioned it. The film features a newly-filmed sequence with Jared Leto's Joker, and entirely new effects and music, among other big changes. All in all, the newly-cut film cost tens of millions of dollars to finish.

Warner Bros is committed to releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League internationally as widely as possible, and this makes it easy for UK viewers to check the film out. Previous Warner movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Little Things have had belated UK VOD releases – so this will no doubt be of relief to anxious fans worried they might miss out again.

The first big superhero movie of the year

While Zack Snyder's Justice League is not a new film, exactly, much of the footage will never have been seen before – it won't use any of the scenes shot by Joss Whedon, Snyder's replacement on the theatrical cut, and it'll be more than twice as long as the original version.

In essence, then, this should feel like a new movie.

It also beats Marvel to the punch, when it comes to the release schedule: Black Widow is next up in May 2021, should Disney keep to its current plans.