Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro announced with 108MP cameras and mid-range prices

The Samsung Galaxy S20 phones weren’t the only high-end handsets to launch this week, as the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro have also just been announced, packing specs that are almost as impressive at prices that are likely to be a lot lower.

Both phones have 6.67-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screens with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. They also both have a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset (the same as you’ll find in US versions of the Galaxy S20) and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

And they both have 108MP main cameras and 20MP front-facing cameras, along with support for 8K video, but the rest of their lenses differ.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro one and a 2MP depth sensor, while the Mi 10 Pro has a 20MP ultra-wide snapper, a 12MP lens designed for portrait shots, and an 8MP telephoto one, with 10x hybrid zoom – which isn't quite as accomplished as the 10x optical zoom offered by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but it's still impressive.

Other differences between the two Mi 10 models include storage, which comes in at up to 256GB in the Mi 10 and 512GB in the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, and battery, which is 4,780mAh in the Xiaomi Mi 10, yet surprisingly a smaller 4,500mAh in the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro can charger faster though, because it supports 50W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging (which are specs we already knew), while the standard Mi 10 tops out at 30W wired, but matches the Mi 10 Pro for wireless and reverse wireless charging – the latter being where you use the phone as a wireless charging mat for other devices.

The design of the two phones is unsurprisingly very similar, with a curved screen, minimal bezel, and a punch-hole camera in the top left corner.

Temptingly priced

All in all, with top-tier power and quad-lens cameras headlined by a 108MP sensor, the Xiaomi Mi 10 phones certainly look like rivals to the S20 phones, but they’re not priced as such. Or at least, in China they aren’t, which is all the pricing we know so far.

There the Xiaomi Mi 10 starts at CNY 3999 (around $570/£440/AU$850), while the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro starts at CNY 4999 (roughly $715/£550/AU$1,063), with prices rising for more RAM and storage.

Of course, prices in other regions won’t be exact conversions, but they’re likely to undercut most flagships from big names.

We’re not yet sure exactly when we’ll find out those prices though, as Xiaomi was planning a global launch of the phones at MWC 2020 on February 23, but both MWC and Xiaomi’s event have been cancelled due to coronavirus fears, leaving it unclear when we’ll now see the phones outside China.

Stock up on the best free Android apps

Via GSMArena