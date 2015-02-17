WIN! A Phantom FC40 Quadcopter Drone

Drones are all the rage right now, and as we see no sign of this fad coming to an end, it seemed right for us to team up with First Person View and give one away to a lucky reader.

The FC40 Quadcopter is a ready-to-fly drone designed for the more adventurous photographer. Everything you need comes right out of the box, including R/C controller, battery and charger.

This nimble aircraft also comes with its own mounted camera capable of 720p/30fps HD video support, 10x digital zoom and first person view at up to a distance of 100m. Or you can attach a different lightweight camera if you prefer.

Either way, you'll be able to capture some really neat footage - all you'll need is the accompanying app on either iOS or Android.

If you want to be in with a change of winning this awesome drone worth £350, all you need to do is head over here and answer one simple question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age