Sir James Dyson goes after Samsung over 'cynical rip off' vacuum cleaners

Samsung could be in line for another patent infringement court battle, with British inventor Sir James Dyson suing the Korean giant over its new line of vacuum cleaner.

Sir James, and the company that bares his name, has brought the lawyers in, claiming Samsung's new MotionSync range 'cynically rips off' tech used by Dyson cleaners.

Specifically, Britain's gift to cleaner floors, is upset about the patented steering mechanism which makes it easier for the vacuums to navigate around room corners and table legs.

Dyson thinks the tech included within Samsung's floor suckers is a direct copy of the central ball pivot design introduced within the DC37 and DC39 cleaners last year.

Dyson's hand forced

Sir James said: "This looks like a cynical rip off by the giant Korean company Samsung. Although they are copying Dyson's patented technology, their machine is not the same.

"Samsung has many patent lawyers so I find it hard not to believe that this is a deliberate or utterly reckless infringement of our patent. We have been forced to issue proceedings in the English High Court, but I would much rather invest in research to develop new technology than have to sue."

Naturally, Samsung has denied the claims and vowed to fight the "groundless" allegations in court, much like it did during umpteen lawsuits filed by Apple over the last few years.

A company spokesperson said: "The Samsung MotionSync is an outcome of our own extensive research and development. We will take all necessary measures, including legal actions, to protect our technological innovation against Dyson's groundless claims."

Via Telegraph