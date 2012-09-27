One More Thing: Porn search engine is coming

And that's as hardcore as it gets

Interporn - It's really difficult to find porn on the internet so there's going to be a porn search engine that provides only .xxx results. The engine will have the added bonus of keeping all your filthy search terms in one place, so there's no danger of them autocompleting when you're innocently Googling with your kids (also because apparently Google is rubbish for tracking down decent porn, not that we'd know). [Gizmodo UK]

Mail order - Is snail mail dead? No because social media. That's the basic gist of this PhD study. [PhysOrg]

Meme scene - Google has an internal meme generator. That's even better than the sleep pods! And nearly as good as all the free food. Buzzfeed got its hands on a whole host of them – couple of good zingers in there. [Buzzfeed]

Image credit: Buzzfeed

Baked meme - Speaking of Google and memes, here's Eric Schmidt giving dancing Gangnam Style a good go. [The Verge]

In the clink - But it's not all fun and games over at Big Uncle G's: the company's Brazillian chief Fabio Jose Silva has been arrested because Google refused to take down YouTube videos that violate Brazilian law. [PhysOrg]

Clever girl - A Missing Children charity wants to use 404 error pages to display missing children posters. What a thoroughly excellent idea – we can't believe no one thought of it before. [BBC]

4K - Twitter is thinking about ditching your follower count in favour of a "reach metric" which measures your "engagement" and other insufferable social media buzzwords. We'd really rather just stick with followers, thanks. If nothing else it makes us feel important. [Washington Post]

Kim Dotcom update – The prime minister of New Zealand has apologised to Kim Dotcom for the Government Communications Security Bureau illegally tapping his phones and that. Tsk tsk. [Business Insider]