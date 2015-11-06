John Lewis puts Man on the Moon, gets more Twitter reactions than NASA asking for applications to Mars

John Lewis has just released its 2015 Christmas advert: Man on the Moon.

The stuff of social media frenzy and reaction Tweets, the store's ads are always widely anticipated, and every year it spend millions perfecting that one, brilliant advert that tugs at the heart - and purse - strings.

This year, with a budget of of around £7 million, is no different and its Christmas ad has set the Twitterverse alight.

The story centres on a young girl, bored at home who decides to use her parents telescope and discovers a Man on the Moon. Cue twee song cover (Oasis' Half The World Away), outpourings of empathy and all the feels for this sad man stuck on his own at Christmas.

Unfortunately, NASA's own advert, announcing that it is looking for astronauts for its Mars program, didn't do as well on Twitter.

What do you think of the video? Did it make you leak salt water out of your eye-pores? Or did you scoff at the oddly powerful yet entry-level-looking telescope shown?