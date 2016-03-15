Hyperloop could add augmented reality windows to ease your travel boredom

We've heard plenty of excited hype about the Hyperloop transport system in recent years, but we're still some way off being able to shoot down a metal tube at 760 mph: designs need to be finalised, testing needs to be done, regulations need to be approved, and so on.

When the Hyperloop does arrive, probably on the west coast of the US to begin with, it's likely you won't be able to see much out of the windows: that's one of the consequences of travelling inside a sealed and pressurised pipeline.

However, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) chief Dirk Ahlborn has a plan, and it involves augmented reality. Digital projections could be used to show passengers the outside world, Ahlborn said at a presentation during the South by Southwest event in Texas.

Dinosaurs and Terminators

It's not a revolutionary idea - many modern cruise liners make use of digital displays and video feeds inside rooms that don't have a balcony - but the Hyperloop implementation would use head tracking to give you a more natural feeling of looking out at the passing scenery.

These "augmented windows" could also show entertainment, passenger information and, of course, advertising. "Psychologically, it's really important to have the possibility to look out of the window, but also it's an experience," explained Ahlborn, Mashable reports.

"Imagine, you can be in a virtual world and travel through Jurassic World, Terminator Land and maybe your trip is sponsored by those companies through the advertising," Ahlborn added.

The only downside is you wouldn't have that long to enjoy the view.