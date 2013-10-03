HTC One wins big at the T3 Awards

The Ford Sync presents T3 Awards have their winners - and it is the HTC One that has pulled clear of the rest by taking the Gadget of the Year crown, the design award and the Best Phone gong.

Now in its sixth year, the T3 Awards are a highlight of the UK tech calendar, with 20 categories ranging from the heights of the headlining gadget right through to the gadget personality of the year.

Google Glass was named the innovation of the year, and Apple picked up two awards for computer of the year (MacBook Air 11-inch) and tablet (iPad mini).

Gong show

Sony's Nex-6 grabbed the camera plaudits, while Sky's excellent 2TB box picked up entertainment gadget of the year and Netflix took the Service award.

But despite Samsung being named brand of the year, the undisputed tech winner was the HTC One, which not only bagged itself phone of the year, but also edged out all comers to be named the best gadget and even had time to nab another prize - the T3 Design Award.

It was the first year for 'tech moment' which was taken by Felix Baumgartner's astonishing jump to Earth from the fringes of space.

Winners:

Innovation of the Year Google Glass

Computer of the YearApple Mac Book Air 11 Inch

Digital Camera of the Year Sony Nex-6

Entertainment Gadget of the Year Sky + HD 2TB

Digital Media Service of the Year Netflix

Car of the Year Audi A8

Headphones of the Year Sennheiser CX890i

Fitness Gadget of the Year Nike Plus Training Trainer

Tech Personality of the Year Jason Bradbury

TV of the Year Sony Bravia KD-65X9005A

Tablet of the Year Apple iPad Mini

T3 Design Award HTC One

Tech Life Product of the Year Gopro HD Hero 3

App of the Year Xbox Smartglass

Tech Moment of the Year Felix Baumgartner

Phone of the Year HTC One

Outstanding Contribution to Technology Michael Acton Smith

Tech Brand of the Year Samsung

T3 Tech Legend Chris Anderson

Gadget of the Year HTC One