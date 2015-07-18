Amazon could be delivering groceries in the UK very soon

Don't worry if you're not too clued up on AmazonFresh, the grocery delivery service from Amazon that brings food and essentials to your doorstep - it's only available in a limited number of US cities at present.

According to the Times, that's about to change in the near future, with Amazon plotting a global expansion of the service. The UK launch is "imminent" according to the publication.

It works very much like the rest of Amazon, only you're buying stuff you would usually get from the supermarket, and deliveries arrive later the same day or the day after you place an order. The service has in fact been going since way back in 2007.

Supermarket squeeze

At the moment, you get a free 30-day trial and then Fresh sets you back $300 (roughly £190) for a year's worth of deliveries (plus whatever you spend on food and other goods of course). Amazon Prime is included in that price.

The UK already has door-to-door delivery services available from most of the big name supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Waitrose. These retailers are already under pressure and the arrival of AmazonFresh won't do anything to alleviate it.

Amazon has also recently launched a couple of products to help you shop more easily: the Dash barcode scanner and the Dash button. Again, these are only available in the US in limited numbers, so we'll have to wait and see whether they make the jump across the Atlantic.