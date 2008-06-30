11 signs you're no longer a hardcore tech addict

"What, and the music's contained in those tiny grooves? You're having a laugh, pal!"

Ever since you were old enough to open a bank account you've been splurging cash on new technology.

You were the first bloke in your street - no, in your town - to own a plasma TV, a PlayStation 2 and a 1G iPod.

You queued all night to get an iPhone (you still have the mugging scars to prove it).

But are still as down with the tech-heads as you think you are? Let's see how many of the statements you agree with below

1. Why the wow won't start now



You've bought every version of Windows ever made, and have even taken a perverse pleasure in the bad ones ("Windows 2000 isn't as bad as people say, you know"), but you just can't bring yourself to buy Windows Vista.

It's not the glitzy graphics or the UAC (whatever that is) that are putting you off; it's not even the bad reviews. It's that jaunty, stupid start-up music. Isn't it about time that Microsoft changed its tune?

2. You've forgotten about Facebook

Jeepers, how you loved this when it first came out. You were in on the private beta, got loads of your 'friends', family and workmates to join, you loved updating your 'is' every minute of the day, but...

Since you came back from holiday last September, well, you've been busy. You haven't physically spoken to most of your 'friends' for 10 years or more anyway and....

You still haven't figured out why Sophie72 is poking you.

The only thing you can remember about her is that she puked on your new shoes during a football club disco in 1992. And then did a wee all over the dancefloor.

If she didn't fancy you then, she sure as well won't fancy you now. Give it up.

3. You secretly don't know how to use the company Blackberry

Everyone in the office has one, your clients have one, even your dad has one. Of course, you know how to switch it on. You even made a phone call on it. Once. Now you're stumped.

Still, that doesn't stop you from flashing it in the boozer.

"Call me on my Crackberry, Daz, m'kay?" you bawl as you stagger out the door.

Five minutes later you've tossed it in the bin.

4. Bluetooth A2DP. Sorry, can you run that by me again?

You understand the how, you just don't get the why...

"OK , so I can send some low-bit rate MP3s on my mobile phone," you say to the assistant in the shop "to a £50 set of things that may or may not be speakers over there...

"Sorry, why would I want to do that exactly?"

"To play some bangin' tunes, innit," the assistant replies.

"No, you're not listening to me," you say. "Why would I want do that exactly? Why? W.H.Y., why? Why?" (The shop assistant alerts security).

5. This camera has face detection and smile detection. Wha?

"No, sorry. I only ever go to funerals, and all my friends are ugly. See for yourself," (shows pictures).

6. You're still trying to Think Different. Shame Apple isn't

Back in the day they were sticking it to The Man - screwing IBM, screwing Microsoft, bigging up Ghandi, Muhammad Ali and Mr John Lennon. Thinking Different, you know. What happened to that?

Now it's all Intel-schmintel and cosying up to Exchange so office types can buy an iPhone. Sheesh. Apple's changed, man. Really changed.

Jobs, you forgot the Sixties - Baez, The Beatles, all that. You're nothing but a breadhead now, just like the rest of 'em. It's the like the Who said, man - meet the new boss, same as the old boss.