Windows Server 20H2 is reaching end of life soon

Microsoft has reminded business users that version 20H2 of its Windows Server offering is reaching end of life on August 8 2022.

This Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) version of Microsoft’s server will no longer receive updates including security patches from this time after almost two years of service.

"Windows Server, version 20H2 will reach end of service on August 9, 2022. After August 9, 2022, these devices will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats," the company confirmed in a blog post (opens in new tab).

End of life for Windows Server

Much like the discontinuation of Windows 7 and 8.1, Microsoft hopes its warning will push users to its newer products and services, and failing to provide security updates is one surefire way of dissuading users from using dated software.

As well as the retirement of version 20H2, the Windows Server SAC will be axed as the company moves towards its Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) “as the primary release channel.”

LTSC users will get five years of mainstream support, with the option to upgrade to a further five years. Updates are generally issued every two to three years on the Long-Term Servicing Channel for Windows Server products.

Upgrading from the SAC to the LTSC isn’t without snag, though. Because they use different channels, it will require a clean install, much to the dissatisfaction of business users. That said, many of the features users have become accustomed to will roll over to the latest LTSC.

Microsoft is recommending that its customers upgrade to Windows Server 2019 or Windows Server 2022 for the latest LTSC experience, however for more frequent updates, it recommends moving over to Azure Stack HCI.

As we previously pointed out, Windows Server 2022 customers can add up to 48TB of memory and 2,048 logical cores, which offers huge scalability for the companies that need it most.