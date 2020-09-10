Windows 10 patches could finally be more reliable after Microsoft’s latest tweak

Windows 10’s update process will be simplified and improved going forward, as Microsoft has made the decision to include servicing stack updates (or SSUs) as part of its usual cumulative updates for the operating system.

Previously, it was the case that these SSUs – which incorporate important changes to the update process itself – were installed separately, and that could potentially lead to a situation where a cumulative update couldn’t be installed on a PC (because the relevant SSU was a prerequisite, and wasn’t present).

With the SSU now combined with Microsoft’s cumulative update in a single package, that failure scenario can no longer occur, so this certainly makes sense in terms of streamlining the whole update process.

This is a problem more likely to be encountered by a system administrator overseeing a bunch of machines and dealing with the complexities therein, although a single PC user could potentially encounter this pitfall when manually installing updates. (That said, theoretically, if leaving Windows 10 to deal with everything itself, any relevant SSU should always be in place before a cumulative update is installed anyhow).

Nevertheless, ensuring that there is one less thing that could possibly go wrong is obviously a positive step forward for Microsoft.

As Microsoft notes in its latest (September) SSU for Windows 10 May 2020 Update: “This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) makes sure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

“Additionally, this update enables a single package design that incorporates the servicing stack update (SSU) into the latest cumulative update (LCU). Combining the SSU and LCU update into a single package provides a more seamless deployment and installation experience.”

So following the installation of this particular SSU, the new single package scheme of things will come into effect going forward.

