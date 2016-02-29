HTC Vive will cost £689 in the UK

Update: You can pre-order the HTC Vive from the official HTC website now, but watch out if you're in the UK as the shipping cost is quite expensive.

Original: For some of us, HTC Vive has become the most exciting player in virtual reality right now – and we finally have a UK price ahead of its April release.

The whole package will cost £689 for the UK, with pre-orders to go live from 3PM GMT on February 29 ahead of its April 5 release.

In Australia Vive will cost AU$899, but it isn't clear when pre-orders will begin there. HTC had previously announced that the Vive will cost $799 in the US.

Premium pricing

For the price you'll get the Vive VR headset, two bundled wand controllers and external sensors that will map your movements and location.

To use HTC Vive you are going to need quite a bit of space, not to mention a fair amount of money. The Vive is more expensive than the Oculus Rift, but then we always expected it would be considering the difference in hardware and abilities.

If you pre-order the Vive you'll get Google's Tilt Brush – an app that allows you to paint in 3D – as well as a two games, Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives and Fantastic Contraption.