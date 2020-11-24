Want a Nintendo Switch? It's free with EE's Black Friday phone deals from £29/pm

Black Friday is all about getting the best value and amongst EE's latest offers, an Oppo phone deal is doing just that, offering you both a new phone and a free Nintendo Switch all rolled into one.

Usually this kind of offer would involve some massive costs, yet EE is offering the console with a 10GB plan on the Oppo A72 for just £29 a month.

That makes this the cheapest bundle that includes this console on a 24 month contract, with most offers piling your costs north of £40 a month. EE is also including the Nintendo Switch with higher data plans like 100GB data on the A72 for £33 a month.

While there is a second device that EE is bundling a Switch with, the costs are much higher. You can get the free console with a Oppo Find X2 Lite for £41 a month. That comes with 10GB of data, making the A72 the star of the show.

If the Nintendo Switch isn't a device you're particularly bothered about owning, EE also has bundles that get you a Google Pixel with a free TV or an iPhone SE paired with free AirPods.

Black Friday phone deals: see the best offers available so far

This Oppo phone deal + Nintendo Switch in full:

Virgin's similar free Nintendo Switch offer:

Huawei P30 Lite | Virgin | 1GB data | Free upfront | £22 a month + Nintendo Switch

While the deals mentioned above are fantastic, you can get a Nintendo Switch with a phone contract even cheaper through Virgin Mobile. Attached to the Huawei P30 Lite, you're paying just £22 a month. However, that's for 1GB of data on a 36 month contract. While you can up the data for a small cost, some may find the contract length a bit off-putting.View Deal

Why go with EE Black Friday phone deals?

EE has spent the last few years as the most popular network and it's quite understandable why. Not only does it have the UK's fastest 4G network, but it also competes with O2 and Vodafone on freebies.

With EE you get free subscriptions to BT Sport, Britbox, Apple Music, Apple TV and more. EE also offers features like data caps, Wi-Fi calling and discounts on EE broadband if you sign up.