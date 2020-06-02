Vodafone offers free broadband and Microsoft 365 to SMBs

Vodafone is offering SMBs free broadband and Microsoft 365 services for six months in a bid to support their post-pandemic recovery.

Many small businesses have suffered from a collapse in demand during lockdown, while those that have been able to continue remotely have become dependent on fixed line and mobile connectivity.

Microsoft 365 Business Standard combines familiar productivity apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint with cloud-based infrastructure and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams.

Vodafone SMB offer

As the government encourages more businesses to get back up and running, Vodafone says the offer will aid remote working and remove at least one cost to worry about in the short-term. The deal is valid for three months and is open to new and existing customers who take out a 24-month contract.

“Our role in these challenging times is to keep the UK connected and help businesses return to work. Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by this crisis,” said Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK CEO. “By reducing their costs and providing them with our brilliant technology and expertise, we hope to help them get back on their feet and return to growth. A little financial help now, will go a long way in the future.”

Vodafone implemented a support package for citizens, governments and citizens at the start of the pandemic. Measures included zero-rated access to essential services, ensuring networks had sufficient capacity to cope with additional demand, and promising to pay suppliers within 15 days to aid cashflow situations.