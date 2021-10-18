Virgin Media O2 customers are getting a huge data and speed upgrade

Virgin Media O2 has taken the wraps off the first combined service since it merged 150 days ago, offering a range of benefits to customers who take services from both brands.

Volt is available to new and existing customers who have both a broadband package with Virgin Media and a pay monthly contract with O2, and doubles both their fixed line speeds and their mobile data allowances.

Other benefits include discounts on an additional connected device, such as a tablet or a smartwatch, Wi-Fi pods to improve in-home coverage, and inclusive roaming in 75 countries.

Virgin Media O2 Volt

In addition, Virgin Media O2 will offer converged ‘Volt’ packages. ‘Big Volt’ starts at £40 a month for 200Mbps fibre and 10GB of data (doubled from 100Mbps and 5G respectively), and the top tier ‘Ultimate Volt’ bundle includes gigabit broadband, unlimited mobile data, and Virgin TV 360 services.

SMBs can also benefit from this offer, with the bonus of 4G backup, something that Virgin Media O2 believes will be incredibly attractive given the shift to remote working.

“With Volt, we’re combining the speed and reliability of Virgin Media’s broadband and O2’s mobile networks alongside a variety of incredible perks to give our customers more,” declared Jeff Dodds, Virgin Media O2 COO.

“The launch of converged services in less than 150 days as a business is a huge milestone moment and demonstrates the momentum we have behind our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK. This is just the start.”

Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler has previously spoken of his desire to establish Virgin Media O2 as a genuine converged challenger to BT-EE, capable of offering services that combine 5G and fibre for seamless connectivity.

It plans to rollout gigabit connectivity across its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes by the end of 2021 and has already reached more than 13 million premises. Last week it trialled speeds of 2.2Gbps and has now pledged to upgrade its entire network to fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) technology by 2028 in a bit to maintain its speed advantage.