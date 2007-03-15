CeBIT 2007: Linksys goes HD with Kiss

Linksys has taken the European wraps off its Kiss 1600 HD media streamer. The device, first shown at CES , is the last Kiss-branded player that will be launched by the Cisco-owned company.

Tech.co.uk has learned that the next generation players will be Linksys or Cisco branded, depending on territory. Linksys acquired the Kiss brand back in 2005.

The Linksys KiSS 1600 Networked Media Player has an integrated DVD drive - the only HD streaming device to do so - and upscales standard DVDs to 720p resolution. The player also has an integrated HDMI connection.

Similar to earlier versions of Kiss kit, DivX and XviD formats are supported alongside Windows Media. As we first noted at CES, the user interface is much improved with this model. You can connect to internet services using the integrated 802.11g wireless or Ethernet connection. There's a USB connection as well, to use external drives and view images from cameras.

"The Linksys Networked DVD and Media Player is an example of our connected home strategy, where all devices are designed to work together to help simplify access and control of content through one simple intuitive interface," says Linksys' European head honcho Patrick Lelorieux.

"By utilising the home network as a platform, Linksys is providing consumers with a truly enriched digital entertainment experience."

Linksys KiSS 1600 features: