Tribit’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker offers a colorful way to feel the rhythm

Audio player loading…

It’s a great time to be in the market for a Bluetooth speaker . Major audiomakers like JBL are announcing new models left, right and center, with many brands taking to the floor at CES 2022 to showcase their latest and greatest offerings.

The newest portable speaker from US-based company Tribit, though, has a rather unorthodox method of catching the attention of prospective buyers – a set of 24 rhythm-sensitive LED lights.

The Tribit XSound Mega can smartly sync with the pulse of the song it's playing and match its ring of front-facing colors accordingly, offering users a novel way to better immerse themselves (and others) into the ambience of their chosen track.

Of course, this isn't anything we haven't seen before, but it's a neat trick rarely implemented in portable – and affordable – Bluetooth speakers such as this one.

Tribit’s latest model isn’t all style and no substance, mind. The XSound Mega packs some impressive performance credentials, too, like 24 hours of battery life (based on a 3.5-hour charge) and a Bluetooth connection range of up to 98 feet.

The brand says the device’s independent subwoofer driver is capable of delivering “amazing and dynamic bass that fills the room,” while its water-resistant shell can weather both indoor and outdoor showers.

(Image credit: Tribit)

You’ll also get two external USB charging ports with the XSound Mega, as well as an adjustable, detachable strap for listening on-the-go.

No mega price tag

Perhaps the best feature of Tribit’s newest speaker, though – apart from the portable light show, obviously – is its price.

The XSound Mega retails for just $109.99 (around £80 / AU$150) – which is a fair bit less than the price of its more expensive counterparts like the Sonos Roam or Bose Portable Home Speaker .

Naturally, you won’t get all of the technical bells and whistles found on those top-of-the-range speakers with Tribit’s latest model, but that $109.99 figure does make the XSound Mega a more affordable audio option to those looking for a competent, easy-to-use outdoor speaker that won’t break the bank.

It’s worth clarifying that the Tribit XSound Mega hasn’t been announced as part of CES 2022, specifically – Tribit has merely lifted the lid on its newest audio product in tandem with the start of the Vegas-based trade show.

That does, however, mean the new Bluetooth speaker is available to buy right now directly from the brand itself (for $17 less than RRP, no less).

We’ll have a more detailed run-down of the Tribit XSound Mega when we get our hands on the device in the coming weeks. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest on this year’s crop of exciting audio products.