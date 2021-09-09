Three is now bringing back roaming charges – here's what you need to know

Three is reintroducing roaming charges when you travel around the world, so you'll have to pay a daily fee to be able to use your allowance in other countries.

Countries in the European Union, which were previously free for all customers, will now require a £2 per day charge to be able to use your own data, minutes and texts.

Those travelling to other previous Go Roam territories – such as the United States and Hong Kong – will be charged £5 per day. This won't impact all customers immediately, but it will be introduced for some on May 23, 2022.

How roaming charges have changed for each network

This also won't affect customers who have signed a contract before October 1, 2021 either, so you'll be exempt if you sign up for a new deal or renew your current contract ahead of that deadline.

A Three spokesperson says, "The new charge ensures that customers are clear on what they will pay when using their phone in another country and only those who roam will pay for the service. It will also ensure that we can continue investing in our UK network.”

Three will also set a daily cap in place at £45, so you won't be able to overspend quickly, and the carrier will send you text messages to remind you of your balance.

Analysis: Three's unique selling point is in trouble

Three has also been the top choice for those who want roaming benefits, and this new change makes the company's deals a little less attractive than they have been in the past.

Three introduced Go Roam in 2013 and became the first network to let customers freely use their allowances in European Union countries. It was ahead of the curve, but this new change has meant it has lost one of its unique selling points.

The benefit to be able to use your phone in countries such as the United States without being concerned about roaming charges was a major boon for those on Three.

Sadly, it seems like Three is not alone in sunsetting this appealing policy: many other UK networks are reintroducing roaming charges in the EU, so it's a similar affair for most of your choices right now. Many of these didn't have the benefit of free roaming in the US though, so it feels like a particularly big change for those on Three.