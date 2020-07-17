Three has secured the best Samsung S20, S20 Plus and Ultra deals around by miles

Since it released, the S20 range has become a race to see which retailer can offer the first realistically affordable deal - because believe us, they don't come cheap! And now, Three seems to have taken the best attempt yet with some awesome prices and massive data caps.

Offering 100GB of data on the S20, Plus and Ultra, Three has gone big on the data but has managed to follow up with some affordable pricing. Of the three, those looking for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals will be rewarded the best price.

Three is selling off the S20 Plus for just £47 a month - a market-leading price. In fact, Three has dropped the price so much, it is actually nearer to Samsung S20 deals in price.

Speaking of the S20, if you drop down to the cheapest of the three handsets with Three, you'll be paying just £45 a month for 100GB of data - another excellent price.

Finishing off the trio is the S20 Ultra for those with deep pockets. For this, Three will charge you £65 a month. While that seems steep, it is actually one of the best S20 Ultra plans around.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the cheapest of these three deals coming in at just £45 a month and £29 upfront. It is also the smallest of the three devices which makes it perfect for anyone who doesn't like big phones. However, we would argue the extra £2 a month is well worth it to upgrade to the S20 Plus below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

Finally, the big S20 Ultra. Right now, this is possibly the most powerful phone in the world. It comes with an incredible camera featuring 100x zoom, AI image stabilisation and a whole load of other impressive features like the best display in the world. All of those fancy specs will cost you though with a total price of £65 a month and £29 upfront.

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 range?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing you to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.