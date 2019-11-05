This super-cheap Acer Swift 3 laptop is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen

Currys has knocked £180 off the excellent Acer Swift 3, in what might be our favourite early Black Friday laptop deal we've seen so far.

The Acer Swift 3 is one of the best value laptops in the world, and with Currys cutting the price to just £489, it's now even more tempting.

This 14-inch laptop features a stunning design that makes it look – and feel – a lot more expensive than it actually is, and it packs some decent hardware, including an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB RAM and speedy 256GB SSD.

This means it's a brilliant laptop for day-to-day tasks, and at this new low price, it's an ideal choice for students as well.

So, there's no need to wait for Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019 if you're after a killer deal on a laptop.

Acer Swift 3 14-inch AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop £669 £489 at Currys

With 10 hours of battery life, along with 8GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and 2156GB SSD, the Acer Swift 3 is a brilliant little performer and scored our 'Great Value' award when we reviewed it. This deal, for £180 off, makes it even better value.View Deal

