This PS5 SSD deal isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's close

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over for another year, but there are still some terrific PS5 SSD deals to be had.

You can save 23% XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD at Amazon, which brings the price down to just £137.74. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on this PS5-compatible drive, but it's mighty close. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD, which meets all of Sony’s internal SSD requirements, was previously available for just £105.77 over Black Friday, but quickly sold out. You're obviously paying £35 more here, but we still think this is a phenomenal price for a super-fast PlayStation 5 SSD that has a heatsink included.

If you’re worried that the low price means that this Adata SSD is some budget drive that should be avoided, don’t be. This is a fantastic performer, and one that exceeds Sony’s 5,500mb/s recommended speed with blazing-fast read speeds of 7,400mb/s.

You could also choose to put the XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD in your gaming PC if you don’t own a PS5, as if your motherboard and CPU support the PCIe 4.0 standard, it’ll work just fine with or without a heatsink installed.

Save £40.54 - Save 23% on this PS5 compatible SSD before it's gone. We've seen this drive on offer before for a cheaper price, but this is still a great deal for a super-fast SSD that comes with a heatsink. Remember to apply the voucher before you check out to receive the discount.

The PS5 only has 664GB of usable storage, and with the best PS5 games weighing in at around 50GB or more, that space can fill up fast. And even though you can store games on external hard drives, you can't play them unless they're stored on the PS5's internal storage.

This PS5 SSD deal is well worth it, then, as you're adding significantly more space to your PlayStation 5 and can rest assured that every PS5 game will run smoothly.

