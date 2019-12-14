This is the cheapest hard disk drive per terabyte right now

If you're hunting for a great deal on a new HDD, Newegg is currently selling the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB hard disk drive for $150 direct with free shipping.

This is the ST8000DM004, part of the “green” family of drives destined for desktop storage, all-in-one storage, home servers , and DAS devices.

Features include 256MB cache, a SATA interface, a 5400RPM spinning speed and, as mentioned before, an 8TB capacity with hardware-based data security and instant secure erase. At $18.75 per TB, it is the cheapest per-terabyte storage available on the market, at least as far as internal hard disk drives are concerned.

Speed

It comes with a two-year warranty as standard and what Seagate calls a multi-tier caching technology (or MTC). This, the company claims, delivers improved read and write performance by optimising data flow with intelligent layers of NAND Flash, DRAM, and media cache technologies.

It is a well known fact that external hard disk drives on average cost less than internal ones because of economies of scale. Internal hard drives can be seen as a better bet if you want to increase the storage capacity of your desktop computer without resorting to destroying a perfectly good external hard drive to pry its component out. After all you don’t always know what exactly is inside the device and it can be a bit of a pot luck.

The deal may even make it cheaper for customers in other countries to buy it from Newegg than locally, even with taxes and shipping included.