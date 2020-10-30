This early Black Friday laptop deal is the best laptop you can get for under £500

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, and we're already begging to see some great deals, such as this one, where Currys PC World is offering the HP 15s-eq1510sa for just £499 on its eBay account.

While the model name isn't the most glamourous, this is an excellent laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It's also solidly built with an impressively thin and light design.

It's the perfect productivity machine, then, especially for students, and not only is it affordable, but it's easy to carry around, and it's got a fantastic battery life as well.

Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals as well, but we don't think you'll find a better laptop for £500 than this.

HP 15s-eq1510sa 15.6-inch, AMD Ryzen 5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £499 at eBay

Finding a decent laptop for £500 can be tricky, but this is a real find, with an AMD Ryzen 5 4000 processor, 8GB of RAM and a decent 256GB SSD. It promises nine hours of battery life, and with its thin and light design, this is a great choice for students.View Deal

