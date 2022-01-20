This Dolce Gusto coffee maker is now at its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed 17% off the price of the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima pod coffee machine , reducing it from £41.00 to just £34.00 - a record low for the coffee maker, which is made by De’Longhi. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.)

The best coffee makers let you indulge in barista-worthy hot drinks without having to step foot outside. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good coffee maker deal is always welcome.

The Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima has an eye-catching design, which will add a touch of style to any home. It uses Dolce Gusto capsules, which are filled with ground coffee, to ensure making espresso at home is fuss-free and without as much mess created as by using one of the best espresso machines .

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima coffee maker: £41.00 £34.00 at Amazon

Save £7 - Amazon has knocked 17% off the cost of this De’Longhi coffee machine that uses Dolce Gusto capsules. This is a new record-low for the espresso machine, which is available in black or red, and beats even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this coffee maker deal.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima coffee maker: £41.0 0 £34.00 at Currys

Save £7 - Alternatively, if you want a white version of this single-serve coffee maker, head to Currys, which is offering the same level of discount. Once again, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the coffee maker drop, but we don’t know how long the deal is available for, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

The Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima comes with a 1.2 litre water tank and punctures the capsules, before using 15 bar of pressure to push the water through the coffee grounds to brew rich, intense espresso.

On test, we found it produced a thick rich crema on the coffee, and we were impressed that it automatically switches off after five minutes of inactivity, to conserve energy.

