This bank holiday MacBook deal offers a Pro for under £1,000

MacBook deals that come under £1,000 are a rarity, which is why this weekend's bank holiday sales are so impressive. You'll find a 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro available for just £998 at Currys right now, an excellent price for last year's model packing 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

We've seen this configuration drop down to £1,100 in the past, but it's not seen a price tag below £1,000 yet. Plus, other retailers still have this model pitched at a far more expensive price point, so this offer really won't stick around once the masses get their hands on it.

We don't know how long this MacBook deal will last, but with attention turned to the bank holiday sales we're willing to bet it won't be around much longer. That means we wouldn't sit too long on this excellent offer, although if you would like more options we're also rounding up the best MacBook Pro deals around right here on TechRadar.

You can find more information about this deal just below, with plenty more prices in the US further down the page. Or, check out all the latest bank holiday sales right here.

Today's best MacBook deal in the bank holiday sales

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro: £998.97 at Currys

We've seen MacBook Pro deals hitting £1,100 over the last few weeks, but this offer from Currys comes in a cut above the rest. You're picking up an entry level model here, sure, but even an 8GB / 128GB SSD configuration is rare to find under £1,000.

View Deal

Shop all MacBook deals at Currys

More MacBook Pro deals

If you want to size up the competition first, or you're after more MacBook deals in the US or Australia, you'll find all the cheapest prices from around the web in our comparison chart just below.

More bank holiday sales

Amazon : regular deals on tech and more

regular deals on tech and more AO : home tech and large appliance deals

: home tech and large appliance deals Argos : big savings on toys, gaming, tech, and large appliances

: big savings on toys, gaming, tech, and large appliances ASOS : sales on men's and women's fashion and accessories

: sales on men's and women's fashion and accessories Boohoo : discounts of 50-80% live now

: discounts of 50-80% live now B&Q : discounts on a range of outdoor and home goods

: discounts on a range of outdoor and home goods Carphone Warehouse : save on the latest phone contracts and SIM-only deals

: save on the latest phone contracts and SIM-only deals CDKeys : big discounts on digital game downloads, Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus

: big discounts on digital game downloads, Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Currys : cheap tech deals and large appliances on sale now

: cheap tech deals and large appliances on sale now Dobies : plants, bulbs, and seeds available as well as all the equipment you need

: plants, bulbs, and seeds available as well as all the equipment you need ebay : deals available on a massive range of products

: deals available on a massive range of products Express VPN : free VPN trials and discounts on secure surfing

: free VPN trials and discounts on secure surfing John Lewis : site-wide discounts on home and garden furniture and tech

: site-wide discounts on home and garden furniture and tech Lovehoney : big savings on adults-only products

: big savings on adults-only products New Look : cheaper fashion now available for less

: cheaper fashion now available for less Topshop : up to 25% off big brands

: up to 25% off big brands Topman : big discounts on men's fashion and accessories

: big discounts on men's fashion and accessories Very : regular discounts on tech, gaming, fashion and furniture

: regular discounts on tech, gaming, fashion and furniture Wayfair : big savings on garden and bedroom furniture

: big savings on garden and bedroom furniture You Garden: discounts on plants and seeds and hardware

You'll also find plenty more offers in the latest John Lewis bank holiday sales as well as the Currys bank holiday sales as well. Or, if you're not sold on Apple yet you can take a look at the best bank holiday laptop deals as well.