These PS4 and PS4 Pro deals are even cheaper than Black Friday - but hurry, they end today

Black Friday and Cyber Monday let us down a bit to be honest. Sure the PS4 deals were cheaper than they've been in recent months especially after a fairly miserly summer from the retailers. But we were far from blown away.

But out of nowhere, there's a new 15% off coupon you can use on a huge range of brand new items at eBay from a range of reliable retailers on their eBay outlets. And it's all possible thanks to the eBay voucher code 'PRESENTS' which you can use at the checkout - there's a minimum spend of £20 and a maximum discount of £50.

So we've been able to take some serious weight off a multitude of gaming offers. We've already shown you how to use it on cheap Xbox One deals and Nintendo Switch deals but you'll find our PS4 deal highlights below on the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro and DualShock 4 controllers. We've added a broader range of categories below where you can also use the voucher at checkout. Don't forget though, this code expires at 23:59 tonight - if stock lasts that long that is!

PS4 deals

PS4 Slim | FIFA 19 | £229.99 £195.49 at ShopTo's eBay

Use voucher code PRESENTS at checkout to get this price.

This time last week, this bundle would have cost you £250 and it was generally discounted down to £219 over the Black Friday weekend. So you're really winning today by diving under the £200 barrier.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | £349.99 £299.99 at Argos' eBay

We thought we'd seen the last of the decent deals for this bundle after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but here we are using the voucher code PRESENTS to smash £50 from the RRP. This offer expires November 29th at 23:59.View Deal

PS4 Pro | £329.85 £280.37 at ShopTo's eBay

Use voucher code PRESENTS at checkout. This is the only other PS4 Pro under £300 right now, especially seeing as all the bundles shot back up to £350 after Cyber Monday. This is easily your best option if you want the console on its own and probably the best price you'll see before Christmas.

Blue or Black DualShock 4 V2 controller | £34.85 £29.62 at ShopTo's eBay

Use voucher code PRESENTS for this price. Official PS4 controllers under £30 is an incredibly rare sight so you should jump all over this if you're after a spare for multiplayer, plus it's always nice to have one charged up for longer sessions and we love that cool pad feel. The link above is for the blue one, but you can get the same price on the black model too.

Fancy looking at some other colours? Be sure to check in on our cheap PS4 controller deals page.

And you might be tempted to check out the remaining Cyber Monday deals that are still going. Want more options, then check out our roundups of the best Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 deals.