The world's best phone is over 20% off this Amazon Prime Day

After the best smartphone money can buy? The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is discounted this Amazon Prime Day, and we've seen deals in both the US and UK that knock 20% off its normal price.

If you're after TechRadar's number one best smartphone, you'll find that it's cheaper than usual at $900 or £914. That's over 20% off its normal price, and it's one of the best deals we've ever seen for this handset.

We gave the S21 Ultra a 4.5 star review when it debuted earlier in 2021, and we remarked upon its top-end design, the introduction of S Pen support and the best camera zoom on the market.

Our core criticism of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is its extremely high price, so today's Prime Day deals make this handset a touch more affordable and appropriate for some people.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals on Prime Day in the US

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $1199.98 $899.99

It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks 25% off the price, leaving you paying only $899.99 for this super-powered device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $1249.99 $949.99

If you're going to go spend nearly $1000 on the world's best smartphone, you might as well go all out on storage. Amazon has discounted the larger 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, knocking 24% off the price and bringing the overall price down to just $949.99.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals on Prime Day in the UK

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £ 1149 £914

It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks a hefty amount of the price, leaving you paying only £914 for this super-powered device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £ 1199 £954

If you're going to go spend nearly £1000 on the world's best smartphone, you might as well go all out on storage. Amazon has discounted the larger 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, knocking £245 off the price and bringing the overall price down to just £954 - one of the lowest prices we've seen for this handset in the UK.



